Go
Toast

Mama's Home Cooking

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

635 Buchanan Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

635 Buchanan Dr

Burnet TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trailblazer Grille - Burnet

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Warehouse BBQ & Meatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crazy Gals Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Templeton's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston