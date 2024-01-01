Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Provo
  • /
  • Mambo Restaurant - 151 North University Avenue
Consumer picView gallery

Mambo Restaurant - 151 North University Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

151 North University Avenue

Provo, UT 84601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

151 North University Avenue, Provo UT 84601

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Quiero Más
orange starNo Reviews
155 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Bistro Provenance - 63 East Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
63 East Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Game 7 - 250 west center street suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
250 west center street suite 100 Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Pogo's Great Pizza and Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
250 West Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Provo

Bombay House Provo -
orange star4.8 • 4,566
463 N University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000201 - Provo
orange star4.5 • 377
1774 N. University Pkwy #60 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Java Junkie - 16 West Center Street
orange star4.9 • 28
16 West Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Provo

Orem

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mambo Restaurant - 151 North University Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston