Fat Daddy's Pizzeria

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria is a New York-style, hand tossed, thin crust pizza joint serving the best pies in Utah. Opened originally in 2009, in Central Texas, Fat Daddy brings his unique take on pizza to Utah. Recently awarded Best of State New York Pizza, Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria may have a silly name, but we are serious about pizza.

Popular Items

18" Custom Pizza$16.00
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and toppings for your whole pie or each. (Must choose one base sauce for the entire pie).
18" Mimi$23.00
Ricotta; Shredded Mozzarella; Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach
18" Butcher Block$24.00
Classic Pizza Sauce; Shredded Mozzarella; Steak, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Chicken
18" Classic 2-topping Pizza$20.00
Classic Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, plus any two toppings of your choice.
Piggy Sticks$12.00
Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough stretched to 14 inches, topped with Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Bacon, then baked and cut into 16 cheesy, bacon-y sticks. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
18" Classic Cheese Pizza$16.00
Classic Pizza Sauce; Shredded Mozzarella
18" Queen Margherita$21.00
Classic Pizza Sauce; Fresh Mozzarella; Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil; Olive Oil
18" Classic 1-topping Pizza$18.00
Classic Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, plus any single topping of your choice.
Garlic Knots$6.99
Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough tied into knots, baked crispy soft and topped with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
18" Classic Pepperoni$18.00
Classic Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

223 W Center St

Provo UT

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
