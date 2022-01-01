Provo pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Provo
More about Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
223 W Center St, Provo
|Popular items
|18" Custom Pizza
|$13.99
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and toppings for your whole pie or each. (Must choose one base sauce for the entire pie).
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough tied into knots, baked crispy soft and topped with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
|18" Classic 1-topping Pizza
|$15.99
Classic Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, plus any single topping of your choice.
More about MOZZ
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
MOZZ
145 N University Ave, Provo
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookies Topped With Just A Touch Of Sea Salt. Made With Local Ingredients From Utah Farms And Artisans. Allergens: egg, gluten, dairy, soy
|White Pizza
|$15.50
House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Watercress, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck is an Italian-style, smoked ham, sliced thin. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. Note: Vegetarian pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy