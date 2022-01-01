Provo pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Provo restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Provo

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria

223 W Center St, Provo

Avg 4.5 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Custom Pizza$13.99
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and toppings for your whole pie or each. (Must choose one base sauce for the entire pie).
Garlic Knots$6.99
Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough tied into knots, baked crispy soft and topped with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
18" Classic 1-topping Pizza$15.99
Classic Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, plus any single topping of your choice.
More about Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
MOZZ image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

MOZZ

145 N University Ave, Provo

Avg 4.7 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookies Topped With Just A Touch Of Sea Salt. Made With Local Ingredients From Utah Farms And Artisans. Allergens: egg, gluten, dairy, soy
White Pizza$15.50
House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Watercress, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck is an Italian-style, smoked ham, sliced thin. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. Note: Vegetarian pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about MOZZ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Provo

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Provo to explore

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orem

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston