Mami Luz's Cafe

Best of both worlds! Whether you choose to start your morning with a hot espresso, prefer a midday Mimosa or a bloody Mary. Maybe you choose to end the night with a glass of wine or a tasty cocktail! Mami Luz’s is has it all

168 Middlesex road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO$5.25
A perfect balance of two shot of espresso, vanilla, milk, and caramel
NUTELLA ACAI BOWL$12.50
Banana, berries, toasted coconut, granola & almonds
PERICO PANINI$10.95
scramble eggs, scallions, tomatoes, american & asiago cheese with chipotle aioli on a Flatbread
SANT-SIAGO EGG SANDWHICH$6.50
Eggs, American cheese on a toasted Asiago Bagel
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Our Famous buttermilk crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese with a sriracha aioli served on a fresh baked croissant.
COLD BREW COFFEE
100% Colombian beans steeped overnight in cold water for 16-24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee
ICED LATTE$4.25
THE BAKED CROISSANT$7.99
fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon,cheese on a buttery croissant
ICED COCO MOCHA$4.99
This refreshing, flavorful coffee drink mixed with Mocha Coconut flavors
ICE COFFEE$3.25
Location

Tyngsboro MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
