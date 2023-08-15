Popular Items

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and milk over ice

Cold Brew

$3.75+

24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Thick cut bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

BAKERY/PASTRY

BREADS

Fresh NY Style Bagels

Fresh NY Style Bagels

$1.75+

Traditional New York Style.

Olive Oil Sandwich Rolls

Olive Oil Sandwich Rolls

$1.50+
Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$8.00Out of stock

DONUTS

Donut, Assorted Dozen

Donut, Assorted Dozen

$40.00Out of stock

One dozen of our fresh donuts.

Little Dunkers

Little Dunkers

$6.00Out of stock

8 bite-size donut pieces, powdered sugar, your choice of dips.

Donut, Vanilla Glazed

Donut, Vanilla Glazed

$3.25Out of stock

Yeast donut, vanilla glaze

Donut, Chocolate Glazed

Donut, Chocolate Glazed

$3.25Out of stock
Donut, Vanilla Sprinkle

Donut, Vanilla Sprinkle

$3.75Out of stock
Donut, Lavender Chai

Donut, Lavender Chai

$4.50Out of stock
Donut, Powdered Sugar

Donut, Powdered Sugar

$3.25Out of stock

PASTRIES

GF Lemon Bread

$4.50
Scone, Blueberry

Scone, Blueberry

$3.50

Scone, Glazed Vanilla Raspberry

$3.50

Scone, Blackberry Earl Grey

$3.75
Lemon Bread, Glazed

Lemon Bread, Glazed

$3.50

Poptart, Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.75Out of stock

DESSERTS

Ice Cream

$5.00

Gluten Free Vegan Brownie

$4.50

Brownie, Mocha

$4.00

Blondie, Raspberry White Chocolate

$4.00

Coconut Layer Bar

$4.00
Cookie, Chocolate Chip

Cookie, Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Cookie, S'mores

$3.50
Whoopie Pie, Chocolate Vanilla

Whoopie Pie, Chocolate Vanilla

$5.00

DOGGY BAKERY

Dog Treat, "Yips Ahoy" (Pack of 3)

$5.00

FOOD

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, BBQ sauce

Brisket Breakfast Sandwich

Brisket Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs, beef brisket, Jamaican BBQ sauce, Cotija cheese on your choice of bread.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

House-made breakfast sausage patty with heirloom tomato, fried egg and cheddar cheese.

Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

guacamole, tomato, feta, egg

Veggie Sausage, Egg, Cheddar

Veggie Sausage, Egg, Cheddar

$7.50

house made veggie patty with egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Thick cut bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

Fried egg with mild cheddar on your choice of bread

Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$10.00

Thick-cut bacon, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$10.00

House-made sausage, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar in a flour tortilla

Spinach and Tomato Burrito

$10.00

spinach and tomato, with two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Pulled Pork Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

$11.00

Braised pork, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, guacamole Jamaican BBQ sauce, jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Beef Brisket Burrito

$11.00

Beef brisket, caramelized onions, two eggs, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar, flour tortilla

Breakfast Bowls

Bacon Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Three eggs, bacon, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Beef Brisket Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Three eggs, beef brisket, caramelized onions, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Three eggs, house-made sausage, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Pulled Pork Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Three eggs, pulled pork, potatoes, guacamole, beans, salsa, Jamaican BBQ sauce, cheese.

Spinach and Tomato Bowl

$11.00

three eggs, spinach, tomato, potatoes, salsa, beans, and jack cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Boxed Picnic Lunch

$19.00+

Your choice of sandwich with fresh potato chips, dressed greens and a chocolate chip cookie

Peach Pork Sandwich

Peach Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Cajun-rubbed pulled pork, peaches, cabbage slaw, peach bbq sauce, olive oil sandwich roll

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

coffee crusted beef brisket, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, Jamaican BBQ sauce, olive oil roll

Peach Florentine Wrap

Peach Florentine Wrap

$13.00

peaches, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, feta, pickled red onion, vinaigrette, tortilla wrap

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, cracked pepper bacon, heirloom tomato, greens, nut-free pesto mayonnaise, olive oil sandwich roll

Lemon-Dill Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Lemon-dill tuna salad, cornichon pickles and field greens in a tortilla wrap

Salads

Peach Pork Salad

$14.00

peaches, pulled pork, cabbage slaw, peach BBQ sauce, field greens, vinaigrette.

Beef Brisket Salad

$16.00

Beef brisket, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, Jamaican BBQ sauce, baby greens, vinaigrette.

Peach Florentine Salad

Peach Florentine Salad

$13.00

peaches, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, feta, pickled red onion, field greens, vinaigrette

Chicken Club Salad

$15.00Out of stock

grilled chicken breast, cracked pepper bacon, heirloom tomato, nut-free pesto mayonnaise, field greens, vinaigrette.

Lemon-Dill Tuna Salad

$14.00

Lemon-dill tuna salad and cornichon pickles over field greens. Served with our vinaigrette.

Plates

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Sourdough, guacamole, radish, cotija cheese, chimichurri, chipotle hot sauce,

Tomato Toast

Tomato Toast

$10.00

Sourdough toast, ricotta, heirloom tomato, olive oil, herbs

Flapjack Breakfast Sandwich

Flapjack Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, egg and cheddar sandwiched between candied bacon pancakes.

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$16.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, half avocado, potatoes, black beans, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce.

Pork Hash

Pork Hash

$16.00

Braised pork, potatoes, over easy eggs, onions, peppers, cotija cheese, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce

Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon-ricotta pancakes with real maple syrup

Sides

Creamy blend of cheddars and Jack cheeses with elbow pasta
House-Made Potato Chips

House-Made Potato Chips

$2.50
Red Bliss Home Fries

Red Bliss Home Fries

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Scrambled, Fried, Sunny, Over Easy or Over Medium

Double-Thick Cut Bacon

$4.00+
Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

GF Toast

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

House Salad with Vinaigrette

$3.00+

Organic field greens with our red wine-dijon vinaigrette

Fruit Cup

$5.00

DRINKS

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

French Press

$5.00

Coffee Traveler, Serves 10

$30.00

96oz of coffee with cups, stirrers, cream and assorted sugars.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.

Blueberry Pie Cold Brew Latte

$6.00+

Quart Cold Brew

$12.00

Iced Coffee Traveler, serves 10

$30.00

Organic, fair-trade coffee with 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice

Cold Brew Traveler, serves 10

$35.00

Organic, fair-trade coffee cold-steeped for 24 hours. Includes 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice.

Hot Espresso Drinks

Americano - 8oz

$3.50

Espresso over water

Cappuccino - 6oz

$4.25

Equal layers of espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso (double shot)

$3.25

Macchiato - 3 Oz

$3.75

Espresso with a dollop of foam

Cortado - 4 Oz

$3.75

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and milk over ice

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Espresso over iced water

Espresso over Ice

$3.50+

Espresso shots poured over ice

Hot Teas

Hand-packed pouches of organic, loose-leaf tea.

Hot Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

London Fog

$4.50+

Earl gray tea latte with a hint of vanilla

Hot Butterfly Matcha - 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte - 12oz

$5.25

Japanese green tea latte. Medium size only.

Hot Chai

$4.50+

Golden Milk - 12oz

$5.00

Iced Teas

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Black Tea

$3.75+

Iced Green Citrus Tea

$3.75+

Iced Elderberry Hibiscus

$3.75+

Peach Green Citrus Tea

$4.50+

Peach infused lightly sweetened citrus green tea, topped with a fresh slice!

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$3.75+Out of stock

Iced Golden Milk

$5.00+

Iced Tea Traveler, serves 10

$24.00

Your choice of fresh steeped tea with cups, straws and ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Iced Blue Moon Milk Tea

$7.25+Out of stock

Matcha, Butterfly Pea Flower Powder, and Jasmine Green Tea syrup make for a bright and otherworldly drink that's also refreshing and energizing.

Iced Butterfly Matcha

$7.25+Out of stock

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25+Out of stock

Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only

Lemonade

Limeade

$3.50+

House-made limeade. A little Sweet. A lot tangy.

Peach Limeade

$4.50+

House-made limeade with added house made peach syrup, topped with a fresh slice!

Lemonade

$3.50+Out of stock

House-made lemonade. A little Sweet. A little tangy.

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.25+Out of stock

Lavender Lemonade

$4.25+Out of stock

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25+Out of stock

Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+Out of stock

The Classic: Half Lemonade, Half Black Tea

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Our house-made chocolate syrup with steamed milk and vanilla.

Butterfly Pea Flower Steamer

$4.75

Steamer

$2.75+

Other Cold Drinks

Spindrift

$2.50+

Water, Saratoga Blue Glass Bottle

$3.00

Sparkling Water, Saratoga Blue Glass

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00+

16oz individual Tropicana. 100% Juice

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Made to order with our house-made chocolate syrup.

Tap Water with Ice

$1.00+

Cup of Ice

$0.75+

FOOD (AFER 2PM)

AFTER 2PM Sandwiches

Lemon Dill Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Lemon dill tuna salad, cornichon, greens, flour tortilla

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, cracked pepper bacon, heirloom tomato, greens, nut-free pesto mayonnaise, olive oil sandwich roll

Peach Florentine Wrap

Peach Florentine Wrap

$13.00

peaches, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, feta, pickled red onion, vinaigrette, tortilla wrap

MARKET/MERCH

Coffee

Vitos 12oz Espresso (Doma)

$18.25

Espresso / Medium Roast notes: nougat, molasses, honey also does well as a drip

Bella Luna 12oz Decaf (Doma)

$19.25

Decaf / Dark Roast / Organic Swiss water processed (no chemicals) notes: chocolate, toasted almond, caramel

Marcos 12oz (Doma)

$19.25

Organic / Medium-Dark Roast notes: brown sugar, chocolate, cedar

La Bicicletta 12oz (Doma)

La Bicicletta 12oz (Doma)

$20.75

Half Speed [Half Decaf] 12oz (Speedwell)

$16.00

Nine Bars Espresso 12oz (Speedwell)

$15.00

Colombia El Vergel #2 12oz (Speedwell)

$15.00

Guatemala El Regalito 12oz (Speedwell)

$16.00

El Salvador Monte Verde 12oz (Speedwell)

$16.00

Quart Cold Brew

$12.00

Tea

Rishi: Organic Turmeric Ginger (loose leaf, 80g)

$14.99

Rishi: Organic Earl Grey (15 sachets)

$9.99

Rishi: Organic Turmeric Ginger (15 sachets)

$9.99

Rishi: Organic Lavender Mint, caffeine-free (15 sachets)

$9.99

Rishi: Organic Matcha Sticks (16 packets)

$15.00

Cafe Accessories + Merch

S&L Coffee Splash Mug

S&L Coffee Splash Mug

$20.00
Salt & Light Tote, White

Salt & Light Tote, White

$18.00

Salt & Light Water Bottle

$30.00+
Lin's Ceramic, Executive Mug Set

Lin's Ceramic, Executive Mug Set

$56.00
Rishi: Everyday Matcha Bowl

Rishi: Everyday Matcha Bowl

$20.00
Rishi: Matcha Whisk Stand

Rishi: Matcha Whisk Stand

$12.00

Rishi: Loose Leaf Tea Carafe (13.5oz)

$20.00
Everyday Matcha Whisk

Everyday Matcha Whisk

$15.00

S&L Baby Onesie

$18.00Out of stock

S&L Shirt, Cream

$25.00
S&L Shirt, Black

S&L Shirt, Black

$32.00+

House-Made Sauces/Syrups (8oz)

Local Honey (1lb Jar )

$18.00

Chipotle Hot Sauce (8oz)

$8.00

Sweet Hickory BBQ (8oz)

$8.00

Jamaican BBQ (8oz)

$8.50

Italian Dressing (8oz)

$7.00

Mocha Syrup (8oz)

$10.00

Vanilla Syrup (8oz)

$8.00

Pickled Jalapeños (8oz)

$12.00

BOUTIQUE

Jewelry

Layering Necklace

Layering Necklace

$65.00+

Handmade in Portland, OR gold fill lost wax casting

Black Teardrop Earrings

Black Teardrop Earrings

$42.00
Rust Cabana Earrings

Rust Cabana Earrings

$42.00

Contour Earrings

$79.00
Totem Necklace

Totem Necklace

$95.00

Handmade in Portland, OR featured in Vogue 14k gold fill pendant formed and forged on brass chain pendant measures approx 4.5"L x 2"W

EV+YARROW Terracotta Stud

$13.00

EV+YARROW Knot Stud

$13.00

Accessories

Leather Sunglasses Case - Natural

Leather Sunglasses Case - Natural

$40.00

Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time

Leather Sunglasses Case - Painted Natural

Leather Sunglasses Case - Painted Natural

$40.00

Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time Silver paint strokes

Maroon Leather Fold Wallet

Maroon Leather Fold Wallet

$48.00

Made in NYC leather

Linen Scarf

Linen Scarf

$52.00

handmade in Groton, Ma 100% pure Lithuanian linen

V&A Headband

V&A Headband

$39.00

Organic Cotton Headband Print from V&A Musuem

Clutch with tassels

$110.00

Bags

Colorful Woven Clutch

Colorful Woven Clutch

$88.00

handmade in India colors and patterns will vary jewelry not included

Sparkle Woven Clutch

Sparkle Woven Clutch

$88.00

handmade in India patterns may vary

Gold and Natural Woven Bag

Gold and Natural Woven Bag

$98.00

Hand woven in India

Wanderlust Tote

Wanderlust Tote

$398.00

pink leather handbag handmade in LA

Home

Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Blessing Bowl

Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Blessing Bowl

$25.00

Handmade Ceramic Mini Bowl

Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Half Moon Mug

Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Half Moon Mug

$38.00

Handmade ceramic mug

Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Hexagon Dish

Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Hexagon Dish

$25.00

Saarde: Baby Blanket

$42.00
Saarde: Espresso Cup & Saucer Speckled Ceramic

Saarde: Espresso Cup & Saucer Speckled Ceramic

$15.00

handmade speckled ceramic espresso cup and saucer

Calyan Candle: Lemon + Sage

$24.99

Calyan Candle: Aspen + Fog

$24.99

Caylan Candle, Oakmoss & Amber

$24.99

Calyan Candle: Grapefruit + Flora

$24.99

Calyan Candle: Desert + Agave

$24.99

Caylan Candle, Vetiver & Tonka

$24.99
Calyan Candle: Home/Holiday Candle

Calyan Candle: Home/Holiday Candle

$14.99

Saarde: Olive Wood Salt & Pepper Mini Bowls

$30.00
Saarde: Olive Wood Salad Servers

Saarde: Olive Wood Salad Servers

$41.00
Saarde: Olive Wood Cooking Spoon

Saarde: Olive Wood Cooking Spoon

$20.00
Saarde: Long Dish Brush

Saarde: Long Dish Brush

$12.00

untreated beechwood handle and natural fiber head made in Germany

Saarde: Short Pots & Pans Scrub Brush

Saarde: Short Pots & Pans Scrub Brush

$12.00

beechwood handle, natural fiber brush

Saarde: Carafe Bouteille Cigogne

Saarde: Carafe Bouteille Cigogne

$59.00
Saarde: Champagne Flute Set of 6

Saarde: Champagne Flute Set of 6

$124.00

Hand blown recycled Moroccan glass Dishwasher safe

Saarde: Wine Glasses Set of 6

Saarde: Wine Glasses Set of 6

$124.00

Hand blown recycled Moroccan glass Dishwasher safe

Saarde: Daily Glass Set of 6

Saarde: Daily Glass Set of 6

$54.00

hand blown recycled Moroccan glass dishwasher safe size medium

Saarde: Olive Fringe Towel

Saarde: Olive Fringe Towel

$32.00Out of stock

100% Turkish cotton

Saarde: Sardinia Tan & White Striped Tea Towel

$18.00

Goldilocks Goods: Terazzo Wax Wrap Set

$30.00

Goldilocks Goods: Honeycomb Single Wax Wrap

$12.00

Goldilocks Goods: Rainbow Wax Wrap Set

$30.00

Silent Trees: Black Walnut Charcuterie Board

$80.00

made locally from fallen trees

Cork Coasters, Set of 4

$10.00

Saarde: Unboxed Soap

$12.25
Saarde: Boxed Soap

Saarde: Boxed Soap

$14.00+
Saarde: Little Ones Olive Oil Bar Soap

Saarde: Little Ones Olive Oil Bar Soap

$8.50

natural olive oil baby soap

Saarde: Baby Nail Brush

$10.00+
Jenessa Wait: Small Wood Holder

Jenessa Wait: Small Wood Holder

$20.00

11" magnetic hanging banner wood with leather string for 11"x17" prints

Jenessa Wait: You Are A World Changer

Jenessa Wait: You Are A World Changer

$25.00

11”x17” print 100lb card stock frame not included

Jenessa Wait: Large Wood Holder

Jenessa Wait: Large Wood Holder

$30.00

30” magnetic hanging banner wood with leather string for 30”x40” posters

Jenessa Wait: Let All That You Do

Jenessa Wait: Let All That You Do

$18.00

8”x10” print 100lb card stock frame not included

Jenessa Wait: Refuse To Be Average

Jenessa Wait: Refuse To Be Average

$18.00

11”x17” print 100lb card stock frame not included

Jenessa Wait: Come As You Are

Jenessa Wait: Come As You Are

$65.00

30”x40” 192 gsm matte paper Frame not included

Jenessa Wait: Breathe Joy

Jenessa Wait: Breathe Joy

$48.00

24”x36” matte poster 192 gsm thickness Frame not included

Saarde: Baby Gift Box

$72.00

Saarde baby blanket, little ones olive oil bar soap, baby nail brush

Sustainable Kitchen

$97.00

Saarde tan & white striped tea towel, olive wood salad servers, salt & pepper mini dishes

Taste of S&L

$68.00Out of stock

S&L coffee splash mug, Doma Marco's coffee beans, Speedwell Ethiopia Bombe Abore coffee beans

Sustainable Spa

$84.00

Saarde chickpea black & white towel, soap, Bridget Dorr ceramic blessing bowl, Calyan desert+agave candle

Stationary

Truth Cards

$9.99
God Created You to Be, Card

God Created You to Be, Card

$5.50

"If you knew who God created you to be, You’d never want to be anyone else. -Bill Johnson" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

Alex, Skip to Friday, Card

Alex, Skip to Friday, Card

$5.50
Holiday Armadillo, Card

Holiday Armadillo, Card

$5.50

Planted in Faith, Card

$5.50

Miss You. That's all folks. Card

$6.00

You Just Ran Across My Mind, Card

$6.00

Me and YOU...We have a THING, Card

$6.00

You're _____, have i told you that lately? Card

$6.00

Becomes a Part of Us - Helen Keller, Card

$5.50

Happy Dance, Card

$5.50

Happy Birthday-Cake Topper, Folded Card

$6.50

You Are My Favorite Notification, Card

$5.50

Hip Hip Hoo Ray, Card

$5.50

Wildly Capable, Folded Card

$6.50

Happy Happy Happy Birthday, Card

$5.50

Bring On The Cake, Folded Card

$6.50
The Cyclist Box Set

The Cyclist Box Set

$16.50
The Hunter Box Set

The Hunter Box Set

$16.50

Limited Edition

$3.00

Salt & Light Latte Art

$4.00

Salt & Light Coffee Splash

$5.00

Salt & Light Coffee Kitchen Bakery

$4.00