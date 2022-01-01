Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

Mami Luz's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

168 Middlesex road

Tyngsboro, MA 01879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ICE COFFEE
ICED LATTE
COLD BREW COFFEE

ESPRESSO DRINKS

ESPRESSO MARTINI

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.50
PEANUT BUTTER ESPRESSO

PEANUT BUTTER ESPRESSO

$12.50
ADULT COCO MOCHA

ADULT COCO MOCHA

$10.99

Coconut Rum , Godiva , chocolate , 2 espresso shots and milk

TEQUILA DRINKS

FLOR DE PINA

FLOR DE PINA

$13.50

PATRON SILVER, LIME JUICE AND PINEAPPLE JUICE

PASSIONATE ABOUT TEQUILA

$13.50

CENTENARIO REPOSADO TEQUILA , PASSION FRUIT AND LIME

LA VIDA GRAPEFRUIT

LA VIDA GRAPEFRUIT

$12.99

DULCE VIDA GRAPEFRUIT TEQUILA & ORANGE LIQUEUR

SUN OVER THE SHORE

SUN OVER THE SHORE

$11.99

YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS FOR SO MANY REASONS , THE MOST IMPORTANT ONE ITS MADE WITH TEQUILA, MANGO & JALAPENOS

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR

$12.99

ORANGE JUICE LIME TEQUILA & AMARETTO

BERRY TEQUILA SMASH

BERRY TEQUILA SMASH

$12.50

IT IS A REFRESHING MIX OF STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, AND YES TEQUILA

VODKA DRINK

LYCHEE MARTINI

$11.50

LA POIRE APPLE-TINI

$11.50

RUM DRINKS

RUM BUCKET

RUM BUCKET

$11.99

SOUP

CREAMY TOMATO SOUP

CREAMY TOMATO SOUP

$5.75+

A delicious medley of tomatoes, light cream, spices & Garlic all simmered in a rich broth. Allergens : Milk Free from eggs, Fish, Peanuts, soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat.

SANDWICHES

TURKEY CLUB

$10.75

Sliced roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, with mayo served on a fresh baked croissant.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Our Famous buttermilk crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese with a sriracha aioli served on a fresh baked croissant.

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$17.99Out of stock

100% grass fed Angus burger, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato and our signature Sriracha aïoli. Served with waffle fries

SPECIALTY DISHES

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$11.99+
MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.25+

Our White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Made with shell pasta and white cheddar cheese sauce Allergens: Wheat and it's derivates Milk and it's derivates Eggs and their derivates

GRILLED CHEESE WITH NUTELLA

GRILLED CHEESE WITH NUTELLA

$7.99

If you like cheese and chocolate this is a must try

NUTELLA ACAI BOWL

NUTELLA ACAI BOWL

$11.99
CHICKEN TENDERS & WAFFLE FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS & WAFFLE FRIES

$14.99

COCONUT SHRIMP WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$13.99

Crunchy & slightly sweet coconut flakes on the outside, tender juicy shrimp on the inside. Served with a sweet chili sauce

DIPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.50

Creamy Buffalo chicken dip served with side of fried chips

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Humus Dip

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Humus Dip

$9.50

Mix of Chickpea dip, Roasted red & green pepper topped with a jalapeno relish Served with baked chips

SPINACH ARTICHOCKE DIP

$12.99

Spinach & artichoes hearts mixed in a creamy sauce of parmesan, romano and Mozzarella cheese

SALADS

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD

$11.00

Fresh cut cucumber, black beans, tomatoes, roasted jalapeno corn and our signature avocado cilantro dressing topped with tortilla & beet strips served over mixed greens

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.00
Tuna Lettuce Wraps

Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$9.50

Tuna salad topped with Fresh diced tomatoes all wrapped up in a fresh lettuce leaf for an easy weekday lunch.

STREET CORN SHRIMP SALAD

STREET CORN SHRIMP SALAD

$15.99

SIDES

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.50+
WINGS

WINGS

$10.99

SAUCES

$1.00+

SMOOCHIES

Strawberries ,Banana Blend

Strawberries ,Banana Blend

$7.99

GREEN DREAM

$8.95

Mix of Kale, Spinach, and vanilla protein powder

PANINIS

CHICK'N CAPRESE

CHICK'N CAPRESE

$13.99

Grilled chicken w/mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto spread on fresh baked Focaccia bread

BALSAMIC GLAZED CAPRESE

BALSAMIC GLAZED CAPRESE

$10.99

Sourdough w/mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto arugula and balsamic reduction

THE GOBBLER

THE GOBBLER

$12.75

Roast turkey, arugula, tomatoes, jack cheese sun dried tomato pesto on Focaccia

TUNA MELT

$12.50

tuna salad, topped with american cheese on Sourdough

BLT PANINI

$10.99

Pork belly, green leaf lettuce,tomato & mayo on Ciabatta

BBQ PULLED PORK PANINI

BBQ PULLED PORK PANINI

$13.50

BBQ pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, Onions served on sourdough

Triple Grilled Cheese

$7.50
THE CUBAN

THE CUBAN

$13.99

Traditional Cuban Sandwich, with cheese ham, pork mustard & pickles

GRILLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled seasoned chicken, with caramalized onions, fresh mozzarella and cheddar cheese, smothered with bbq sauce, then finally pressed on our panini grill

FLATBREAD

MARGHERITA FLAT BREAD

MARGHERITA FLAT BREAD

$12.75

Traditional Margherita Flatbread with basil and fresh mozzarella

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$13.25

Crispy Buffalo chicken, mozzarella and option of bleu cheese or Ranch dressing, finished with scallions

ESPRESSO BAR

HOT AMERICANO

$3.85

Espresso + hot water

HOT CAFE MOCHA

$4.50+

A caffè mocha , also called mocaccino (Italian: [mokatˈtʃiːno]), is a chocolate-flavoured variant of a caffè latte

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

Espresso , steamed milk with foam

ESPRESSO CON PANA

$3.55

Espresso with whipped cream

HOT CAFE BOMBOM

HOT CAFE BOMBOM

$5.50

Condensed Milk, espresso & whipped cream

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50+
PROTEIN ESPRESSO

PROTEIN ESPRESSO

$7.99

If you like coffee in general, then you’re going to love this Vanilla Protein Espresso Latte, Perfect for those days when you don't have time for anything more complicated. (6g Protein 3.5 carbs w/Almond Milk) (13g Protein , Carbs 14.5 W/whole milk) enjoy this Hot or iced Allergens contains whey derived from milk, egg albumen from eggs and less than 1% lecithin From soy beans

FLAT WHITE

$3.85

A flat white is a double shot espresso-based coffee with steamed milk finished with a thin layer of textured microfoam on top

CORTADO

$3.85

Is a double shot of espresso , around 2 ounces of liquid and proximately 2 ounces of steamed Milk

DRIP COFFEE/BREWED COFFEE

Caramel sauce mixed together with our brewed coffee and steamed milk. Topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle

DRIP

$2.75+

CAFE CON LECHE

$4.25

100 % Colombian coffee , shot of espresso with steamed milk and regular sugar

DECAF

$2.25+
CAFFEINE GROUP THERAPY (30 min)

CAFFEINE GROUP THERAPY (30 min)

$18.99Out of stock

Don't forget to bring this to your next meeting, Yes, coffee really does make you happier & It boosts productivity. This option will hold up to 96 oz. of liquid -that's 8 (12 oz.) servings per container .

DULCE DE LECHE

DULCE DE LECHE

$4.25+

The brewed coffee is sweetened with Dulce de Leche and topped with whipped cream and Dulce de Leche

COFFEE WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO

$4.75+

ICED COFFEE & ICED LATTES

ICE COFFEE

ICE COFFEE

$3.35+

ICED LATTE

$4.25+

ICED AMERICANO

$3.89+

ICED DECAF

$3.00+

ICED ESPRESSO

$4.75
ICED CAFE BOMBON

ICED CAFE BOMBON

$5.50

Espresso served with sweetened condensed milk & whipped cream

COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.25+

100% Colombian beans steeped overnight in cold water for 16-24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee

ICED SPECIALTY ESPRESSO LATTES

ICED BLACKBERRY MOCHA (BOO-BERRY)

$4.99+

2 shots of espresso , Milk dark chocolate and Blackberry.

ICED S'MORES LATTE

$5.25+

Enjoy a delicious café Latte with your favorite campfire treat- chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and toasted marshmallow

ICED COCO MOCHA

$4.99+

This refreshing, flavorful coffee drink mixed with Mocha Coconut flavors

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.99+

A perfect balance of two shot of espresso, vanilla, milk, and caramel

ICED AUTUMN HARVEST

$5.99

Pumpkin and Apple spiced sweetened with condensed Milk, topped with whipped cream

HOT LATTE

HOT LATTE

$4.50+

Espresso & steamed Milk

HOT CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

Perfect combination of Black tea, cinnamon, cloves + Steamed Milk

HOT MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.25+

Japanese organic green ceremonial tea + steamed Milk (36g caffeine per serving)

HOT CHAI PUMPKIN SPICED

$4.75+

HOT BOOBERRY LATE

$5.25+

Steamed milk 2 shots of espresso dark chocolate and Blackberry.

HOT S'MORES LATTE

HOT S'MORES LATTE

$5.25+

Enjoy a delicious café Latte with your favorite campfire treat- chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and toasted marshmallow

HOT COCO MOCHA

$5.25+

HOT CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.25+
AUTUMN HARVEST LATTE

AUTUMN HARVEST LATTE

$5.75+

A warm and inviting Autumn spice cafe Latte, made with pumpkin apple spices topped with whipped cream.

TEA

BLOOD ORANGE HIBISCUS (Herbal no caffeine)

$3.50

Orange Peel~Pomegranate~lemon

ASSAM IRISH BREAKFAST (black tea)

$3.50

caramel ~cherrywood~clementine

CHINA GREEN TIPS (Green tea)

$3.50
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50
Red Passion Iced Tea

Red Passion Iced Tea

$3.50

ICED TEA LATTES

ICED CHIA LATTE

$4.25+

Perfect combination of Black tea, cinnamon, cloves + Milk

ICED CHIA PUMPKIN SPICED

$4.50+

Perfect combination of Black tea, cinnamon, cloves + Milk & Pumpkin Spice

ICED LAVENDER MILK TEA

ICED LAVENDER MILK TEA

$3.99+

The perfect combination of our Black Assam Tea, blended with lavender and Coconut Milk.

ICED HIBISCUS ROSE

ICED HIBISCUS ROSE

$3.99+

The Perfect Combination of our blood orange Hibiscus tea, blended with blackberry and coconut Milk

ICED PASSION MATCHA

$4.75+

Our Passion Fruit Matcha Tea is a delicious purposeful blend that combines our Matcha mix, passion fruit and coconut Milk Topped with coconut flakes

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$4.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE DRINKS

OPTIONS

$3.99+

STEAMED MILK - Includes Flavor

Your choice of one or two syrup flavors mixed together with steamed milk

MED STEAMED MILK

$4.00

LARGE STEAMED MILK

$4.50

SHOP COFFEE

LA VICTORIA MEDIUM ROAST

LA VICTORIA MEDIUM ROAST

$15.00
ELIZABETH SUPREMA

ELIZABETH SUPREMA

$15.00

COKE PRODUCTS

Coca-Cola Products

$3.29

Coca-Cola Bottle products

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.25

Water bottle

$2.29

Sprite

$2.99

Soda Water & Lime

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.25

Cranberry juice

$3.25

Arnorld Palmer

$3.25

COOLERS

CRANBERRY COOLER

$5.25

MANGO SHAKE

$5.25

PASTRIES

MUFFINS

MUFFINS

$2.50
FRESH CROISANTS

FRESH CROISANTS

$3.75

RSPBERY CREAM CHEESE CROISSANT

$3.89
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.89Out of stock
CRO-TELLA (Nutella Croissant)

CRO-TELLA (Nutella Croissant)

$4.95

This Nutella croissant recipe is loaded with layers of buttery flakey croissant dough along with your favorite chocolate hazelnut spread.

LA VICTORIA MEDIUM ROAST

LA VICTORIA MEDIUM ROAST

$15.00

Options

Candle Coffee Beans

Candle Coffee Beans

$13.75
Candle Hazelnut Coffee

Candle Hazelnut Coffee

$13.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best of both worlds! Whether you choose to start your morning with a hot espresso, prefer a midday Mimosa or a bloody Mary. Maybe you choose to end the night with a glass of wine or a tasty cocktail! Mami Luz’s is has it all

Location

168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro, MA 01879

Directions

Gallery
Mami Luz's Cafe image
BG pic
Mami Luz's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sebastians - 3030 - Crossriver Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Pawtucket Blvd Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Martha's Exchange
orange star4.0 • 1,658
185 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Fody's Great American Tavern
orange star4.2 • 604
9 Clinton Street Nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Heav'nly Donuts - Dracut Rt. 110 - 592 Merrimack Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
592 Merrimack Avenue Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
159 Main Street Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Groton Station House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 696
20 Station Avenue Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tyngsboro

Mave's Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 88
130 Middlesex Rd Tyngsborough, MA 01879
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tyngsboro
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston