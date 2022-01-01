- Home
Mami Luz's Cafe
168 Middlesex road
Tyngsboro, MA 01879
Popular Items
ESPRESSO DRINKS
TEQUILA DRINKS
FLOR DE PINA
PATRON SILVER, LIME JUICE AND PINEAPPLE JUICE
PASSIONATE ABOUT TEQUILA
CENTENARIO REPOSADO TEQUILA , PASSION FRUIT AND LIME
LA VIDA GRAPEFRUIT
DULCE VIDA GRAPEFRUIT TEQUILA & ORANGE LIQUEUR
SUN OVER THE SHORE
YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS FOR SO MANY REASONS , THE MOST IMPORTANT ONE ITS MADE WITH TEQUILA, MANGO & JALAPENOS
THE NUTTY PROFESSOR
ORANGE JUICE LIME TEQUILA & AMARETTO
BERRY TEQUILA SMASH
IT IS A REFRESHING MIX OF STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, AND YES TEQUILA
RUM DRINKS
SOUP
SANDWICHES
TURKEY CLUB
Sliced roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, with mayo served on a fresh baked croissant.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our Famous buttermilk crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese with a sriracha aioli served on a fresh baked croissant.
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
100% grass fed Angus burger, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato and our signature Sriracha aïoli. Served with waffle fries
SPECIALTY DISHES
EMPANADAS
MAC & CHEESE
Our White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Made with shell pasta and white cheddar cheese sauce Allergens: Wheat and it's derivates Milk and it's derivates Eggs and their derivates
GRILLED CHEESE WITH NUTELLA
If you like cheese and chocolate this is a must try
NUTELLA ACAI BOWL
CHICKEN TENDERS & WAFFLE FRIES
COCONUT SHRIMP WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE
Crunchy & slightly sweet coconut flakes on the outside, tender juicy shrimp on the inside. Served with a sweet chili sauce
DIPS
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Creamy Buffalo chicken dip served with side of fried chips
Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Humus Dip
Mix of Chickpea dip, Roasted red & green pepper topped with a jalapeno relish Served with baked chips
SPINACH ARTICHOCKE DIP
Spinach & artichoes hearts mixed in a creamy sauce of parmesan, romano and Mozzarella cheese
SALADS
SOUTHWESTERN SALAD
Fresh cut cucumber, black beans, tomatoes, roasted jalapeno corn and our signature avocado cilantro dressing topped with tortilla & beet strips served over mixed greens
CAPRESE SALAD
Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Tuna salad topped with Fresh diced tomatoes all wrapped up in a fresh lettuce leaf for an easy weekday lunch.
STREET CORN SHRIMP SALAD
SMOOCHIES
PANINIS
CHICK'N CAPRESE
Grilled chicken w/mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto spread on fresh baked Focaccia bread
BALSAMIC GLAZED CAPRESE
Sourdough w/mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto arugula and balsamic reduction
THE GOBBLER
Roast turkey, arugula, tomatoes, jack cheese sun dried tomato pesto on Focaccia
TUNA MELT
tuna salad, topped with american cheese on Sourdough
BLT PANINI
Pork belly, green leaf lettuce,tomato & mayo on Ciabatta
BBQ PULLED PORK PANINI
BBQ pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, Onions served on sourdough
Triple Grilled Cheese
THE CUBAN
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, with cheese ham, pork mustard & pickles
GRILLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH
Grilled seasoned chicken, with caramalized onions, fresh mozzarella and cheddar cheese, smothered with bbq sauce, then finally pressed on our panini grill
ESPRESSO BAR
HOT AMERICANO
Espresso + hot water
HOT CAFE MOCHA
A caffè mocha , also called mocaccino (Italian: [mokatˈtʃiːno]), is a chocolate-flavoured variant of a caffè latte
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso , steamed milk with foam
ESPRESSO CON PANA
Espresso with whipped cream
HOT CAFE BOMBOM
Condensed Milk, espresso & whipped cream
ESPRESSO SHOT
PROTEIN ESPRESSO
If you like coffee in general, then you’re going to love this Vanilla Protein Espresso Latte, Perfect for those days when you don't have time for anything more complicated. (6g Protein 3.5 carbs w/Almond Milk) (13g Protein , Carbs 14.5 W/whole milk) enjoy this Hot or iced Allergens contains whey derived from milk, egg albumen from eggs and less than 1% lecithin From soy beans
FLAT WHITE
A flat white is a double shot espresso-based coffee with steamed milk finished with a thin layer of textured microfoam on top
CORTADO
Is a double shot of espresso , around 2 ounces of liquid and proximately 2 ounces of steamed Milk
DRIP COFFEE/BREWED COFFEE
DRIP
CAFE CON LECHE
100 % Colombian coffee , shot of espresso with steamed milk and regular sugar
DECAF
CAFFEINE GROUP THERAPY (30 min)
Don't forget to bring this to your next meeting, Yes, coffee really does make you happier & It boosts productivity. This option will hold up to 96 oz. of liquid -that's 8 (12 oz.) servings per container .
DULCE DE LECHE
The brewed coffee is sweetened with Dulce de Leche and topped with whipped cream and Dulce de Leche
COFFEE WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO
ICED COFFEE & ICED LATTES
ICE COFFEE
ICED LATTE
ICED AMERICANO
ICED DECAF
ICED ESPRESSO
ICED CAFE BOMBON
Espresso served with sweetened condensed milk & whipped cream
COLD BREW COFFEE
100% Colombian beans steeped overnight in cold water for 16-24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee
ICED SPECIALTY ESPRESSO LATTES
ICED BLACKBERRY MOCHA (BOO-BERRY)
2 shots of espresso , Milk dark chocolate and Blackberry.
ICED S'MORES LATTE
Enjoy a delicious café Latte with your favorite campfire treat- chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and toasted marshmallow
ICED COCO MOCHA
This refreshing, flavorful coffee drink mixed with Mocha Coconut flavors
ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO
A perfect balance of two shot of espresso, vanilla, milk, and caramel
ICED AUTUMN HARVEST
Pumpkin and Apple spiced sweetened with condensed Milk, topped with whipped cream
HOT LATTE
HOT LATTE
Espresso & steamed Milk
HOT CHAI LATTE
Perfect combination of Black tea, cinnamon, cloves + Steamed Milk
HOT MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
Japanese organic green ceremonial tea + steamed Milk (36g caffeine per serving)
HOT CHAI PUMPKIN SPICED
HOT BOOBERRY LATE
Steamed milk 2 shots of espresso dark chocolate and Blackberry.
HOT S'MORES LATTE
Enjoy a delicious café Latte with your favorite campfire treat- chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and toasted marshmallow
HOT COCO MOCHA
HOT CARAMEL MACCHIATO
AUTUMN HARVEST LATTE
A warm and inviting Autumn spice cafe Latte, made with pumpkin apple spices topped with whipped cream.
TEA
ICED TEA LATTES
ICED CHIA LATTE
Perfect combination of Black tea, cinnamon, cloves + Milk
ICED CHIA PUMPKIN SPICED
Perfect combination of Black tea, cinnamon, cloves + Milk & Pumpkin Spice
ICED LAVENDER MILK TEA
The perfect combination of our Black Assam Tea, blended with lavender and Coconut Milk.
ICED HIBISCUS ROSE
The Perfect Combination of our blood orange Hibiscus tea, blended with blackberry and coconut Milk
ICED PASSION MATCHA
Our Passion Fruit Matcha Tea is a delicious purposeful blend that combines our Matcha mix, passion fruit and coconut Milk Topped with coconut flakes
ICED MATCHA LATTE
HOT CHOCOLATE DRINKS
STEAMED MILK - Includes Flavor
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Best of both worlds! Whether you choose to start your morning with a hot espresso, prefer a midday Mimosa or a bloody Mary. Maybe you choose to end the night with a glass of wine or a tasty cocktail! Mami Luz’s is has it all
168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro, MA 01879