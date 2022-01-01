Mannie's Pizza - Otsego
GREAT PIZZA. THREE CITIES. ONE HOMEMADE TASTE
110 S Farmer St suite b
Location
110 S Farmer St suite b
Otsego MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maude's Taphouse
Family friendly and a comfortable environment featuring 41 rotating drafts and delicious food. Maude's is the perfect place to stop for great service and great times. Come - Sit - Stay!
Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.
Locally Sourced, Freshly Prepared, Casual Dining.
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
Great Food! Great Service! Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, Old Mill offers a unique venue featuring a full restaurant, brewery and catering company. We provide our patrons with a welcoming place to enjoy the best beers, wines, spirits, and food, served to you by a passionate team of Old Mill Employees.
Lake Doster Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!