Go
Toast

Maude's Taphouse

Family friendly and a comfortable environment featuring 41 rotating drafts and delicious food. Maude's is the perfect place to stop for great service and great times. Come - Sit - Stay!

117 E Allegan St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Cuban$13.00
Smoky ham, house made pulled pork, layered with sliced pickles, provolone cheese, mayo & spicy mustard, served on a hoagie roll.
Pulled Pork Original$12.00
Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, & topped with spicy slaw on a fresh roll.
Tots Poutine$10.00
Tots smothered in beef gravy & melted cheese, topped with green onions.
The Maudie$13.00
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger!
The Cackle Burger$15.00
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger with bacon and an over-easy egg.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$11.00
Gruyere, cheddar and Swiss cheeses with tomato, fresh spinach leaves, and red onion toasted between slices of bread.
Maude's BLT$13.00
1/2# of THICK cut bacon on grilled english muffin bread, lettuce & tomato all drizzled with amber ale Aioli.
McPhrankentots$12.00
Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese, ranch dressing AND mac-n-cheese, sprinkled with bacon bits & green onion. Your choice of plain ~ 12, add chicken or ground beef. ~ 13 Try these with Bleu Cheese!
The Impossible Burger$15.00
Impossible Burger (meatless patty)!
The How Aboot a Maudie, Eh?$15.00
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with canadian bacon, maple BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled apples and onions.
See full menu

Location

117 E Allegan St

Otsego MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mannie's Pizza - Otsego

No reviews yet

GREAT PIZZA. THREE CITIES. ONE HOMEMADE TASTE

Four Roses

No reviews yet

Locally Sourced, Freshly Prepared, Casual Dining.

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

No reviews yet

Great Food! Great Service! Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, Old Mill offers a unique venue featuring a full restaurant, brewery and catering company. We provide our patrons with a welcoming place to enjoy the best beers, wines, spirits, and food, served to you by a passionate team of Old Mill Employees.

Lake Doster Golf Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston