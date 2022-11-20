Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

The Old Goat Tavern

671 Reviews

$$

2731 W. Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Double
The Goat
Chicken Tenders

Soda/ Iced Tea

Soda/ Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Regular Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

Coconut Redbull

$4.00

Milk

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Goat Fries

$7.00

Loaded Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders on a bed of fries, loaded with beer cheese, and topped with bacon.

Onion Rings

$8.00
Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Queso N Chips

$8.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$7.00
Tavern Cheese N Pretzels

Tavern Cheese N Pretzels

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle Tots

$8.00

Bacon Mac Bites

$8.00

Build-Your-Own Basket

Comes w/ Order of Goat Fries

Double

$6.00

Triple

$8.00

Quad

$9.00

Quint

$10.00

BYO Chicken

$7.00

BYO Blk. Bean

$7.00

OGT Signature Burgers & Fries

Comes w/ Order of Goat Fries

Western

$11.00

3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun

The Goat

$11.00

3 Patties, Creamy Goat Cheese, House-Made Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Aoli, On a Bun

Tavern Burger

$11.00

Portion of Fried Cheese Curds Between Two Patties, Topped with Beer Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, On a Pretzel Bun

The Steakhouse

$10.00

3 Patties, Sauteed Portabella Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Aoli, On a Bun

Spicy Goat

$10.00

3 Patties, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Chips, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Mayo, On a Bun

Moo, Oink & Quack

Moo, Oink & Quack

$11.00

Buffalo Mayo & A Buffalo Chicken Tender Between Two 2 Bacon Cheeseburger Patties, Lettuce. Tomato, On a Bun

Back Forty

Back Forty

$12.00

3 Patties, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Fried Egg, Bacon, Roasted Garlic Aoli, Sriracha Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun

Black & Bleu

$11.00

3 Patties, Cajun Spices, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, On a Bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

House-Made Patty, Sliced Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Chips, On a Bun

Breakfast Goat

$12.00

3 Patties, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, On a

Fried Pickle Burger

$10.00

3 Patties, Cajun Seasoning, Mixed Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Diced Onions, All Folded into a Grilled 12-Inch Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap, Cut into Thirds, Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Quesadillas and Tacos

Puffy Tacos

$10.00

3 Fried Flour Shells, With Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mixed Cheese, & Spicy Ranch

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cajun Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Tomato, & Grilled Onion, In a Jalapeno Tortilla, w/ Sour Cream & Salsa

Salads, Sandwiches, and Wraps

Fritter Wrap

$9.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries

Avocado Ranch Wrap

Avocado Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mixed Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Rolled in a Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries

Grilled Egg Sandwich

Grilled Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Two Fried Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, On a Bun, With Goat Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Mayo, On a Bun, With Goat Fries

Chicken Goat

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple, Garlic Aoli, Lettuce, Tomato, On a Bun, With Goat Fries

Pesto Chicken Wrap

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Pesto Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Rolled in a Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Spicy Ranch, On Romaine

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Grilled Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, With Jalapeno Tortilla Strips

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Style Fried Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, On Romaine

Goat Side Salad

$4.00

Bacon, Tomato, & Mixed Cheese, On Romaine

Day Specials

Juicy Lucy ;)

$6.99

Jal Popper

$6.99

Gourmet Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Buffalo Mayo

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Pesto Ranch

$0.50

Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.79

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

TOGO SILVERWARE

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Tenders

$4.99

Kids Salad

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Your go-to for great burgers and a great Michigan beer selection!

Website

Location

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

Gallery
The Old Goat Tavern image
The Old Goat Tavern image
The Old Goat Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nina's Cafe - Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 506
1710 West Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Maggiescafeandcatering.com
orange starNo Reviews
3290 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave
orange star4.1 • 541
3013 Oakland Dr Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - West Main
orange starNo Reviews
4514 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave
orange star4.1 • 541
3013 Oakland Dr Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalamazoo
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston