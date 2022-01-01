Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Nina's Cafe - Kalamazoo

506 Reviews

$

1710 West Main St

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast
Breakfast Wet Burrito
Bacon

Beverages

Bottomless Coffee

$2.83

Iced Coffee

$2.83

Iced Mocha

$3.59

Hot Tea

$1.65

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Diablo

$3.59

Soft Drink

$2.25

Kids Soda

$1.50

SM OJ

$1.95

LG OJ

$2.95

SM Cranberry Juice

$1.95

LG Cranberry Juice

$2.95

SM Apple Juice

$1.95

LG Apple Juice

$2.95

SM Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

LG Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

SM V8

$1.95

LG V8

$2.95

SM 2% Milk

$1.50

LG 2% Milk

$2.25

SM Chocolate Milk

$1.75

LG Chocolate Milk

$2.50

NO DRINKS

Breakfast Combos

One Egg & Toast

$2.95

2 Eggs & Toast

$3.75

3 Eggs & Toast

$3.75

One Egg - Potato

$5.50

2 Eggs - Potato

$6.50

3 Eggs - Potato

$6.50

One Egg - Meat

$7.25

2 Eggs - Meat

$7.99

3 Eggs - Meat

$7.99

One Egg - Meat & Potato

$8.99

2 Eggs - Meat & Potato

$9.99

3 Eggs - Meat & Potato

$9.99

Omelets

3 Egg - Shrimp & Cream Cheese

$8.50

3 Egg - Asparagus Omelet

$6.50

3 Egg - Bacon And Cheese Omelet

$7.50

3 Egg - Cheese & Chorizo Omelet

$7.50

3 Egg - Cheese Omelet

$5.00

3 Egg - Chicken And Bacon Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Chicken And Broccoli Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Chili Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Cream Cheese& Chive Omelet

$6.50

3 Egg - Farmer’s Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Garden Deluxe Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Garden Omelet

$7.00

3 Egg - Greek Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Ham & Mushroom Omelet

$8.00

3 Egg - Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.50

3 Egg - Hawaiian Omelet

$8.00

3 Egg - Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.50

3 Egg - Mr. Breakfast Omelet

$9.00

3 Egg - Santa Fe Omelet

$8.50

3 Egg - Sausage And Cheese Omelet

$7.50

3 Egg - Spinach And Feta Omelet

$6.00

3 Egg - Ultimate Omelet

$13.50

3 Egg - Western Omelet

$8.50

6 Egg - Shrimp & Cream Cheese

$10.00

6 Egg - Asparagus Omelet

$8.00

6 Egg - Bacon And Cheese Omelet

$9.00

6 Egg - Cheese & Chorizo Omelet

$9.00

6 Egg - Cheese Omelet

$6.50

6 Egg - Chicken And Bacon Omelet

$9.95

6 Egg - Chicken And Broccoli Omelet

$9.00

6 Egg - Chili Omelet

$9.95

6 Egg - Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$9.95

6 Egg - Cream Cheese& Chive Omelet

$8.00

6 Egg - Farmer’s Omelet

$9.95

6 Egg - Garden Deluxe Omelet

$9.99

6 Egg - Garden Omelet

$8.50

6 Egg - Greek Omelet

$9.95

6 Egg - Ham & Mushroom Omelet

$9.50

6 Egg - Ham And Cheese Omelet

$9.00

6 Egg - Hawaiian Omelet

$9.50

6 Egg - Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.95

6 Egg - Mr. Breakfast Omelet

$10.50

6 Egg - Santa Fe Omelet

$9.95

6 Egg - Sausage And Cheese Omelet

$9.00

6 Egg - Spinach And Feta Omelet

$7.50

6 Egg - Ultimate Omelet

$15.00

6 Egg - Western Omelet

$9.95

Steak & Eggs Breakfast

Steak and Eggs

$14.95

Hot From The Griddle

AYCE Pancakes

$8.95

AYCE Pancakes Refill

Banana Fr Tst

$7.95

Ban.Fr Tst Short

$5.50

Pancakes

$7.50

Pan. Sh. Stack

$5.00

Single Pancake

$2.50

Banana Pancakes

$8.50

Ban Cake Short St.

$5.95

Ban Cake Single

$2.95

Blueberry Cake Short

$5.95

Blueberry Cake Single

$2.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.50

Cake ‘N Egger

$6.95

ChocChip/Ban Cakes

$8.95

ChocChip/Ban Short

$6.50

ChocChip/Ban. Single

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Single

$2.95

French Toast

$7.50

French Tst Short St.

$5.00

Mint ChocChip Short

$5.95

Mint ChocChip Single

$2.95

Mint ChocChip Cakes

$8.50

Pecan Pancakes

$8.50

Pecan Cakes Short Stack

$5.95

Pecan Pancake Single

$2.95

Pecan & Banana Pancakes

$8.95

Pecan/Ban Short Stack

$6.50

Pecan/Banana Single

$3.50

Pineapple/Pecan Cakes

$8.95

Pineapple/Pecan Short

$6.50

Pineapple/Pecan Single

$3.50

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.95

Single Ban French Tst

$2.75

Single French Toast

$2.50

Stuffed French Toast

$8.95

1/2 Stuffed French Tst

$6.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.95

Pumpkin Short Stack

$5.95

Pumpkin Single

$2.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Plate

$10.95

Fruit Cup

$6.95

Side Of Fruit

$4.95

Breakfast Parfait

$6.95

1/2 Breakfast Parfait

$4.95

Mr. Breakfast Favorites

1/2 Breakfast Stew

$6.95

1/2 Breakfast Wet Burrito

$6.95

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hash

$6.95

1/2 Harvest Hash

$6.95

1/2 Roast Beef Hash

$7.95

1/2 Southwest Mess

$6.95

Bird-In-A-Nest

$1.75

Breakfast Of Champs

$14.95

Breakfast Skillet

$6.50

Breakfast Stew

$8.95

Breakfast Wet Burrito

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Hash

$8.95

Eggs Benedict

$7.95

Eggs Florentine

$6.95

Eggs Rita

$6.95

Eggs Theodore

$7.95

Full Order Corned Beef Hash

$8.95

Full Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits

$7.95

Half Order Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits

$5.95

Ham Hash

$9.95

Harvest Hash

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$7.00

Jenny's Supreme

$8.95

Jenny’s Rancheros

$7.00

Joel’s Favorite

$8.95

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.95

Pot Roast And Eggs

$14.95

Roast Beef Hash

$9.95

Shrimp Florentine

$7.95

Smokehouse Hash

$9.95

Southwest Mess

$8.95

The “Slinger”

$12.95

Southern Benedict

$8.95

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$4.95

Waffle With Fresh Fruit

$9.95

Chocolate-Chip Waffle

$6.95

The “Elvis” Waffle

$7.95

Cinnamon Apple Raisin Waffle

$8.95

Turtle Waffle

$6.95

Bird-In-A Basket

$5.95

Bacon Waffle

$6.95

Waffle Decadence

$8.95

Waffle With Strawberries

$6.95

Pecan Waffle

$5.95

Chocolate-Chip & Banana Waffle

$7.95

Stuffed Waffle

$8.95

Blueberry Waffle

$5.95

Chicken & Waffles

$7.95

Waffle Benedict

$9.95

Hammy-Pammy Waffle

$6.95

Southwest Corn Waffle

$9.95

A la Carte Breakfast

Breakfast Parfait

$6.95

1/2 Breakfast Parfait

$4.95

Granola

$2.95

Grapefruit (1/2)

$1.75

Grits

$2.00

1/2 Order Gritts

$1.00

Oatmeal

$2.50

1/2 Oatmeal

$1.50

One Egg

$0.85

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Single French Toast

$2.50

Single Pancake

$2.50

Three Eggs

$1.70

Two Eggs

$1.70

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Side of Beef Gravy

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.00

Yorgurt

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$1.00

Breakfast Extras

Lunch Extras

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.50

Bagel

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Toast

$2.00

Side of Nina Fries

$2.50

Side of American Fries

$2.50

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.50

Side of Spicy Hashbrowns

$2.50

1/2 Order Hash Browns

$1.25

1/2 Order Spicy Hash

$1.25

1/2 Order American Fries

$1.25

1/2 Order Nina Fries

$1.25

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$2.50

1/2 Order of Sweet Potatoes

$1.25

Short Bacon

$3.00

Short Smoky

$2.75

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Smokey Links

$4.50

Side of Ham

$4.50

Single Smoky

$1.50

Single Sausage Patty

$1.50

Single Bacon

$1.50

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Short Turkey Sausage

$2.75

Single Turkey Sausage

$1.35

Sliced Gyro Meat

$3.99

Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Steak

$8.00

Pot Roast

$5.00

One Egg

$0.75

Two Eggs

$1.50

Three Eggs

$1.50

Cold Sandwiches

B.L.T Sandwich

$7.95

Big Club Sandwich

$8.95

Bobert's Bacon Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

E-Blt Sandwich

$8.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Ham Sandwich

$6.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$6.95

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

California Reuben

$7.95

Patty Melt

$7.95

The “Spencer” Club

$8.95

Chicken Bacon Club

$7.95

Wild Turkey

$6.95

Cheyenne's Buffalo Chicken Melt

$7.95

Jim and Steve's Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.95

1/2 Pot Roast Sandwich

$9.95

Salad & Soup

Side Salad

$4.95

Large Garden Salad

$6.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Taco Salad

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$9.95

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Cup of Chili

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Chili

$4.95

Soup & Sandwich

½ Sandwich W/ Cup Of Soup

$6.95

½ Sandwich W/ Bowl Of Soup

$7.95

1/2 Sandiwch W/Cup of Chili

$6.95

1/2 Sandwich W/Bowl of Chili

$6.95

Cup Of Soup

$3.95

Cup Of Chili

$3.95

Bowl Of Soup

$4.95

Bowl Of Chili

$4.95

South Of The Border

Chips And Salsa

$1.50

Chips And Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Basic Nachos

$3.95

Nachos Supreme

$5.95

Quesadilla

$4.95

Lunch Wet Burrito

$9.95

Southwest Corn Waffle

$9.95

Tortilla Wrap-Ups

Turkey Wrap

$7.95

Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

$8.95

Ham Wrap

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Gyro Wrap

$7.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.95

B.L.T. Wrap

$7.95

Garden Wrap

$7.95

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.95

Reuben Wrap

$8.95

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Big Club Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Finger Wrap

$8.95

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.95

Choritto Wrap

$8.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Olive Burger

$9.50

Swiss Burger

$9.95

All American Burger

$9.50

Hickory Burger

$10.95

Santa Fe Burger

$9.95

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$9.95

Meatless Burger

$7.95

The Fitzgerald"

$9.95

Hot Dogs

Grilled Hot Dog

$1.95

Grilled Chili Dog

$2.95

Hot Dog Special

$4.95

BLT Dog

$2.95

New York Dog

$2.95

Chicago Dog

$2.95

Chip Alternatives

Oven Fries

$1.99

Cheesy Oven Fries

$2.50

Spicy Oven Fries

$1.99

Cheese on potato

$0.60

Sub Spicy Fries

Sub Nina Fries

Sub American Fries

No Fries/Sub Chips

Sub Coleslaw

$0.50

Sub Cottage Cheese

$0.50

Ice Cream

Sundaes

$3.50

Waffle Sundae

$4.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.95

Long Tall Louie

$3.95

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Black Cow

$3.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Kids

Kids - Hamburger

$4.95

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids - Hot Dog

$4.95

Kids - Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Lunch Specials

Goulash

$5.95

Cup of Goulash

$2.95

Garlic Bread

$2.00

1/2 order Garlic Bread

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Nina's Cafe! We are proud to offer you the best breakfast in Kalamazoo. Thanks for letting us serve you!

Website

Location

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

Gallery
Nina's Cafe image
Nina's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
La Familia Cafe
orange star4.5 • 145
224 W Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Food Dance - 401 E. Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
401 E. Michigan Avenue Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Maggiescafeandcatering.com
orange starNo Reviews
3290 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalamazoo
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston