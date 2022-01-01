Go
Toast

Manresa Bread

Online ordering and contactless pickup for all your Manresa Bread favorites.

PASTRY

271 State St • $

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Soyrizo Croissant (V)$6.50
Soyrizo, roasted potatoes, fontina, pickled jalapenos, mexican oregano, AP flour, poolish, salt, sugar, HG flour, yeast, puratos, water, baryley syrup and butter
Flavor King Pluot Jam 6oz$13.00
Chocolate Cherry Granola (GF)$12.00
Oats, Rye flakes, buckwheat groats, cocoa powder, puffed rice, brown sugar, spices, coconut oil, maple syrup, barley malt syrup, tart cherries, pumpkin seeds, cocoa nibs and 70% chocolate
Almond Granola$9.00
Caramel Mocha MB$6.50
Organic wheat flour, organic sugar, cream, salt, water, butter, chocolate, coffee and caramel
Contains: dairy, soy
Handle Bag$0.25
Whole Grain Einkorn Waffle Mix (house milled)$16.00
Rye Mocha Brownie Mix (house milled)$18.00
O'Henry Peach Vanilla Jam 6oz$13.00
Latte$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

271 State St

Los Altos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ASA Restaurant

No reviews yet

A Northern California restaurant committed to sourcing fresh organic ingredients with a flair of Spanish and Italian influence.

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

A public house and pizzeria inspired by the golden state.

The Post

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THE TRAPPIST

No reviews yet

We strive to bring you the finest beer available, served properly at the correct temperature and in the correct glass by a knowledgeable and well-trained staff. Our bottle list features a rotating stock of approximately 100 Belgian, Dutch, Scandinavian and American craft brews. We have 25 rotating taps which feature Belgian, local (California), and several specialty micro brews from the US. You won't find any big corporate brews here, just the finest artisan beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston