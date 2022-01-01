Manresa Bread

THE TRAPPIST

We strive to bring you the finest beer available, served properly at the correct temperature and in the correct glass by a knowledgeable and well-trained staff. Our bottle list features a rotating stock of approximately 100 Belgian, Dutch, Scandinavian and American craft brews. We have 25 rotating taps which feature Belgian, local (California), and several specialty micro brews from the US. You won't find any big corporate brews here, just the finest artisan beers.

