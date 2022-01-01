Margarita City
Come on in and enjoy!
1118 Central Ave.
Popular Items
Location
1118 Central Ave.
Albany NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maggie's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels
come in and enjoy
Cafe Madison Albany
Café Madison is located in the heart of Albany, NY, and is known for its award winning brunch. Famous for our signature raspberry oatmeal pancakes, Café Madison takes breakfast to the next level!
Weekends starting June 6th there will be outdoor seating available if you desire to enjoy your pre ordered brunch on our patio.