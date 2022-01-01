Go
Margarita City

Come on in and enjoy!

1118 Central Ave.

Popular Items

Botana$16.00
Quesadilla, flautas, nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream.
Table Guacamole$13.00
10 Wings$13.00
Carnitas Dinner$18.00
Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos, lime slices and three tortillas
Churros$8.00
Dip$6.00
Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and our homemade cocktail sauce.
Chile Verde$18.00
Chunks of pork cooked with our tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
Flan$8.00
Chocolate Lava$7.25
Location

1118 Central Ave.

Albany NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
