Mariachi's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Cheese Enchilada Dinner$10.99
3 Cheese enchiladas topped with gravy and melted cheddar cheese.
Served with rice and refried beans.
Large Chile Con Queso$6.99
10 oz serving of our homemade chile con queso. Made with American Cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Large Chips & Salsa$6.99
Full Order Mariachi's Nachos$12.99
12 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans.
Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Classic Fajitas For 2$26.99
Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers.
Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Quesadillas$8.99
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers.
Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
32 oz House Margarita$14.00
Kids Quesadilla$4.25
Small cheese quesadilla.
Served with rice and beans.
Classic Fajitas For 1$14.99
Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers.
Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
16 oz House Margarita$7.00
2104 S Market St.

Brenham TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
