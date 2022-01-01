Go
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

Enjoy a lively dining experience at one of Brookfield's oldest landmark. Serving casual comfort food, MP Tavern is a great choice for a night out with friends, dinner with the family, or a quick stop during your busy day. Renovations in 2019 updated the 150 year old building many locals have called their 'go-to' spot for years. With a recent shift of attention to take out service, we've created special procedures focused on a health-first mindset necessary for today's modern restaurant. Gloves and masks are a must for all staff, and curbside service is always available. For our in-house guests, "sanitizer stations" are located though out the entire restaurant. As part of Market Hospitality Group, you can expect the same high quality service found in our sister restaurants of Market Place of Danbury, Woodbury, Avon, and Newtown, Market Place Tavern of Litchfield, as well as Mercato Italian Kitchen and Bar of Southbury.
-CHEERS!

GRILL

189 Federal Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Gochujang Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Quick Pickles, Garlic Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bun
Truffle Burger$16.95
Provolone Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onion, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
MP Tavern Burger$14.95
Prime House Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, VT White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Farmhouse Salad$13.95
Field Greens, Radish, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Brown Sugar-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.95
Honey Lemon Dressing, Goat Cheese, Crushed Almonds
Haystack$18.95
Sticky Rice, Chopped Broccoli, Crispy Chickpeas, Shredded Carrots, Red Peppers, Cabbage, Radish, Scallions Maple-Tahini Sauce
Kids Mac n Cheese$9.00
Blackened Chicken Nachos$15.95
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions Fresh Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
Burrata Chicken$23.95
Roasted Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes, Melted Burrata Cheese, Plum Tomato Bruschetta, Basil Pesto Sauce, Balsamic
Sweet & Spicy Chicken$21.95
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

189 Federal Road

Brookfield CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

