Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

Come in and enjoy!

7 North Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

VEGAN Veggie Haystack Bowl$19.00
Sticky Rice, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Spiced Chick Peas, Cabbage, Radish, Scallions, Maple-Tahini Citronette, Crispy Leeks
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
Jailhouse Burger$17.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun
Tavern Burger$15.00
VT Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Gochujang Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Quick Pickles, Garlic Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bun
House Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
House Buffalo, Alabama White, General Tso's, or Smokey BBQ; Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery
Crispy Cauliflower Bites$13.00
General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.00
Tavern Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, Smoked North Country Bacon, Banana Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cilantro Buttermilk Dressing
Caesar$13.00
Romaine Leaf, Croutons, Shaved Grana Padano, Caesar Dressing
7 North Street

Litchfield CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
