Mary’s Pizza Shack

Mary's Recipes. Made From Scratch.

18636 Sonoma Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brownie$4.15
Thick fudge brownie, pairs perfectly with pizza.
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball$13.95
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
Pizza Family Meal#$25.00
Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Small Mary's Signature Salad$7.95
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
He & She Starter$10.25
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
Ancient Grain Salad$13.25
Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
Bambino Salad Kids$3.75
Large Mary's Signature Salad$13.75
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Breadsticks$6.50
Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.
Fresco Pesto Breadsticks$9.50
Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.
Location

18636 Sonoma Hwy

Sonoma CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Sonoma Eats Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reel & Brand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Depot Hotel Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Depot Hotel Restaurant is a charming neighborhood restaurant located in an historic stone building just a block off the Plaza in Sonoma. Locals and visitors to the wine country enjoy rustic Tuscan-inspired cuisine in cozy dining rooms and on outdoor garden terraces overlooking the Italian pergola, fireplace, and reflection pool. Take-out and delivery are also available.
Chef Ghilarducci’s love for food shows, whether it is making house-made bread or salumi, or handcut pasta, or fresh ricotta. In addition to products made in-house, the Sonoma Valley wine country around us offers an abundance of new artisanal products. Join us for a trattoria-style lunch or dinner...or just drop into our garden for informal small plates of antipasti and a glass of wine. The focus is on Italian comfort food--served in a casual wine country atmosphere.

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, on the Plaza in the historic Creamery building. B&V expansive menu features signature burgers, award wining cocktails, spice rubbed wings, fire prawns, spicy ahi tuna salad, as well as homemade pies and gelato. The restaurant features 6 televisions, a full bar featuring beer and whiskey flights.

