Go
Toast

Mary’s Pizza Shack

The Way She Did It, We Still Do.

1500 Oliver Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Mary's Signature Salad$7.95
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Breadsticks$6.50
Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.
Mary's Combo
Full of all things good: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, mushrooms, Italian sausage and our homemade pizza sauce.
Large Mary's Signature Salad$13.75
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Toto's Combo
Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, linguica, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives and our homemade pizza sauce.
Pick 3 Combo
Make your own masterpiece with three of your favorite traditional toppings.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
Pizza Family Meal#$25.00
Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Build Your Perfect Pizza
He & She Starter$10.25
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
See full menu

Location

1500 Oliver Road

Fairfield CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Favela's Fusion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pieology 8031

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TUTTIMELON

No reviews yet

Tuttimelon is a dessert shop focusing on Frozen Yogurt, Gelato Italian ice cream and smoothies. We are family owned and operated.

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom

No reviews yet

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston