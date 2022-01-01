Mary’s Pizza Shack
The Way She Did It, We Still Do.
1500 Oliver Road
Popular Items
Location
1500 Oliver Road
Fairfield CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Favela's Fusion
Come on in and enjoy!
Pieology 8031
Come in and enjoy!
TUTTIMELON
Tuttimelon is a dessert shop focusing on Frozen Yogurt, Gelato Italian ice cream and smoothies. We are family owned and operated.
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.