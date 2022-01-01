Go
Toast

Mary’s Vine, Inc

Our wine lounge is a perfect meeting place to celebrate a special occasion, meet up with friends, or a date night. Wine, food, & live music!

211 Kenmawr Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tenuta Torciano Wine Tasting Dinner$100.00
Come experience 8 wines, a handful of olive oils and a vinegar all made by Tuscan winery Tenuta Torciano in a one of a kind location with paired dinner courses. This delicious experience will be guided by Tenuta Torciano’s own Lillo Giachi. Listen, sip and eat as Lillo whisks you away to Tuscany and imparts his vast understanding of their wines to you personally. Price is $100 per person, tax and gratuity included.
See full menu

Location

211 Kenmawr Avenue

Rankin PA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pub in the Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Superior Motors

No reviews yet

Food and Wine magazine named Superior Motors as one of the top ten restaurants in the nation in its 2018 Restaurants of the Year Issue.
http://www.foodandwine.com/restaurants-of-the-year
Thoughtfully prepared food drawing inspiration from Braddock, its people, its history and its perseverance. The cuisine will best represent the eclectic style which has become a trademark of Chef Kevin Sousa.
We share a space with Barebones Productions, a Pittsburgh-based theatre company founded by Patrick Jordan.

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

A family oriented hangout with juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston