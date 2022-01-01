Mary’s Vine, Inc
Our wine lounge is a perfect meeting place to celebrate a special occasion, meet up with friends, or a date night. Wine, food, & live music!
211 Kenmawr Avenue
Popular Items
Location
211 Kenmawr Avenue
Rankin PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Pub in the Park
Come in and enjoy!
Superior Motors
Food and Wine magazine named Superior Motors as one of the top ten restaurants in the nation in its 2018 Restaurants of the Year Issue.
http://www.foodandwine.com/restaurants-of-the-year
Thoughtfully prepared food drawing inspiration from Braddock, its people, its history and its perseverance. The cuisine will best represent the eclectic style which has become a trademark of Chef Kevin Sousa.
We share a space with Barebones Productions, a Pittsburgh-based theatre company founded by Patrick Jordan.
Dad's Pub & Grub
A family oriented hangout with juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.