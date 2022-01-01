Mary’s Vine, Inc

Come experience 8 wines, a handful of olive oils and a vinegar all made by Tuscan winery Tenuta Torciano in a one of a kind location with paired dinner courses. This delicious experience will be guided by Tenuta Torciano’s own Lillo Giachi. Listen, sip and eat as Lillo whisks you away to Tuscany and imparts his vast understanding of their wines to you personally. Price is $100 per person, tax and gratuity included.

