Restaurant header imageView gallery

Murray's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2038 Noble St

Swissvale, PA 15218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

DAILY SPECIALS

Deluxe Chili Cheese Dog

$5.73

a chili cheese dog topped with fried onion petals

Burgers 🍔

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.33

Bacon 🥓 burger

$9.37

Buffalo bleu

$9.37

Cheddar bacon onion

$9.37

Road house

$9.37

$6 CLASSIC BURGER dine in

$6.25

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.65

Chili Hot Dog

$4.69

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.21

Frog Dog

$4.17

Salads 🥗

Grilled chicken salads

$9.10+

Steak salad 🥩

$9.11+

Breaded chicken salad

$9.11+

Garden salad

$4.69+

Sandwich

breaded chicken

$8.85+

chicken parm

$8.85+

grilled chicken

$8.85+

Philly steak

$9.36+

Grilled veggie

$8.85+

BLT

$7.03

Beef BLT

$9.11

fish hoagie

$9.90+

SIDES

cheese stix

$5.73+

onion petals 🌰

$3.39

French fries 🍟

$3.65

Deluxe cheese fries

$6.77

Fried green beans

$4.69

Greens

$5.21

Hp chz balls

$4.43

Loaded fries

$8.07

Nacho & cheese🧀

$3.91

Steak fries

$9.37

fried shrimp

$5.21+

Steak supreme nachos

$10.42

Chicken supreme nachos

$10.42

Wings 🐔 🪽

1$ wing night

$1.04

3 wings

$6.25

6 wings

$12.24

9 wings

$18.49

12 wings

$23.96

15 wings

$30.21

18 wings

$36.20

21 wings

$42.45

24 wings

$47.91

30 wings

$60.16

50 wings

$93.75

100 wings

$166.65

75 wings

$130.21

Wraps & Pita's

Crispy chicken pita

$8.33

Crispy chicken 🐔 wrap

$8.33

Fish pita

$8.33

Fish wrap

$8.33

Grilled chicken wrap

$8.33

Grilled chicken pita

$8.33

Steak pita

$8.33

Steak wrap

$8.33

Veggie wrap

$8.33

Chicken tenders/ Fish planks

Chicken Tenders

$6.25+

Fish Planks

$7.29+

sauces

Sauces

$0.75

Wing special

3$ 3 wing special

$3.21

Liquor

Brandy

E&J

$3.91

E&J VSOP

$4.17

E&J apple

$3.91

E&J peach

$3.91

Ginger brandy

$3.91

Paul masson

$3.91

Paul masson peach

$3.91

Paul masson berry

$3.91

Cognac

1738 remy

$13.52

Courvoisier

$7.28

Dusse

$12.49

Hennessy

$9.36

Martel

$7.54

Remy martin

$9.36

Twenty grand

$5.73

Gin

Bombay sapphire

$6.50

Seagrams gin

$3.91

Tangueray

$5.78

Rum

Bacardi

$4.69

Bacardi dragonberry

$4.69

Bacardi limon

$4.69

Bacardi mango

$4.69

Bacardi razz

$4.69

Captain morgan

$4.69

Private stock Captain morgan

$5.21

Captain Morgan pineapple

$4.69

Cruzan 151

$4.95

Cruzan black cherry

$4.95

Jaquins rum

$3.65

Malibu

$4.95

over proof rum

$4.69

bacardi gold

$4.68

cruzan blueberry lemonade

$4.94

Vodka

Absolute

$4.69

Cherry vodka

$6.65

Ciroc

$8.84

Ciroc apple

$8.84

Ciroc berry

$8.84

Ciroc peach

$8.84

Ciroc pineapple

$8.84

Goose

$7.02

Kettle one

$5.20

New Amsterdam lemon

$4.42Out of stock

New Amsterdam mango

$4.43

New Amsterdam pineapple

$4.43

New Amsterdam pink

$4.43

New Amsterdam red berry

$4.43

New Amsterdam peach

$4.43

Nikolai

$4.43

Orange vodka

$3.65

Pumpkin spice

$3.65

Tito

$4.69

Whipped vodka

$3.65

Whiskey

Black velvet

$3.65

CC

$3.65

👑 crown royal

$6.24

👑 crown royal apple

$6.25

👑 crown royal peach

$6.25

Dewars

$5.47

🔥 fireball

$4.69

🍯 honey jack

$4.69

Jack Daniel's

$5.21

Jameson 🍀

$7.29

Jim beam

$4.43

Seagrams VO

$4.43

Southern comfort

$4.43

Wild turkey 🦃

$4.69

Windsor

$3.65

Tequila

Jose

$4.69

Jose SILVER

$4.69

Casamigos GOLD

$10.42

Casamigos SILVER

$10.42

1800 Coconut

$6.25

1800 GOLD

$6.25

1800 SILVER

$6.25

Patron

$10.40

Don Julio

$11.45

LIQUIORS

YOUKON jack

$4.17

apple pucker 🍎

$2.08+

chamboard

$2.08+

triple sec

$2.08+

armaretto

$2.08+

grenadine

$2.08+

melon liquor 🍉

$2.08+

Blue curaco

$2.08+

Sloe gin

$2.34+

Hypnotic

$5.25

Beer

Bottle beer

Aluminum Coors

$3.91

Aluminum Miller Light

$3.91

Angry Orchard

$5.47

Angry Orchard Green Apple

$5.47

Bud

$3.91

Bud Light

$3.91

Bud Light Platinum

$4.69

Coors light

$3.91

Corona

$5.47

Dos Equis

$5.47

Heineken

$5.47

Heineken 0.0

$5.47

MGD

$3.91

Michelob Ultra

$4.94

Miller HighLife

$3.91

Modelo

$5.99

Southern Tier

$6.50

Stella

$5.73

Yuengling

$3.91

Canned beer

Bud

$3.91

Bud Light

$3.91

Coors Light

$3.91

Guinness

$5.73

Nat Ice

$3.65

Old Mil

$3.65

Pabst

$3.38

Rolling Rock

$3.91

Yuengling

$3.91

Turners ic light

$4.94

Drafts

Bud

$3.13

Coors Light

$3.13

Modelo

$5.21

Summer Splash

$4.17

Yuengling

$3.13

Rinse

$0.52

6 Packs To-Go

Aluminum Coors

$13.52

Aluminum Miller Lt

$13.52

Angry Orchard

$16.64

Bud

$13.52

Bud Lt

$13.52

Bud Platinum

$16.64

Coors Lt

$13.52

Corona

$16.64

Dos Equis

$16.64

Heineken

$16.64

MGD

$13.52

Miller High Life

$13.52

Modelo

$16.64

Smirnoff Ice

$18.72

Southern Tier

$20.80

Stella

$16.64

Twisted Tea

$15.60

Yuengling

$13.52

24 oz beer

24 oz Bud

$3.65+

24 oz Bud Ice

$3.65+

24 oz Busch Lt

$2.87+

24 oz Coors Lt

$3.65+

24 oz Corona

$5.47+

24 oz Heineken

$5.47+

24 oz High Gravity Colt

$3.65+

24 oz Mickey

$2.87+

24 oz Modelo

$5.47+

24 oz Molson

$2.87+

24 oz Old E

$2.87+

24 oz Pabst

$2.87+

24 oz Twisted Tea

$4.98+

24 oz White Claw

$4.52+

24 oz Yuengling

$3.65+

24oz natural ice

$2.81+

24 oz miller high life

$3.65

Glass wine🍷,coolers, slushies

Coolers, Teas, Slushies

16 oz Slushie

$5.21+

Hoop Tea

$4.95

Iron City Beer Iced Tea

$4.95

Smirnoff

$4.95

Twisted Tea

$4.95

White Claw

$4.69

White Claw Surge

$4.95

Red

Black berry

$4.17

Lambrusco

$4.17

Sweet red

$4.17

Taylor port

$3.65

White

Chardonnay

$4.17

Moscato

$4.17

Reisling

$4.17

White zinfandel

$4.17

Bar snacks

Snacks

Chips

$1.04

Slim jim

$2.08

Nuts

$1.04

Drinks

Pop

$1.04

Bottle water

$1.57

Water / ice with no purchase

Ice

$0.52

Water

$0.52

Cocktails 🍸

Long islands 🏝

Peach 🍑 long island

$10.15

Classic long Island

$10.15

Strawberry 🍓 long island

$10.15
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2038 Noble St, Swissvale, PA 15218

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pub in the Park
orange starNo Reviews
7034 Blackhawk St Swissvale, PA 15218
View restaurantnext
Dad's Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 316
1050 Brinton Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Mary’s Vine, Inc - 211 Kenmawr Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
211 Kenmawr Avenue Rankin, PA 15104
View restaurantnext
Famous Cafe - 15218
orange starNo Reviews
1103 South Braddock Avenue Edgewood, PA 15218
View restaurantnext
Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
514 E 8th Avenue Munhall, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
orange starNo Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Swissvale

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Swissvale
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston