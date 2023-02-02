Restaurant header imageView gallery

Famous Cafe 15218

1103 South Braddock Avenue

Edgewood, PA 15218

Coffee

House Coffee

$3.00

medium roast fresh coffee

Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Cappucchino

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Chai tea latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.00

Ice Cream Latte

$5.00

Tea

Earl grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Breakfast in Paris

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Can Coke

$2.00

Sparking water

$2.50

Egg Benedict

Da Vinci

$14.00

Poached eggs, fried chicken, coleslaw, biscuits, pickled cucumber and Hollandaise sauce

Picasso

$13.00

Poached egg, smoked salmon, spinach, biscuits, Hollandaise sauce

Van Gogh

$13.00

Poached egg, avocado, ham, biscuits and Hollandaise sauce

Michelangelo

$13.00

Poached egg, spinach, mushrooms, biscuits, Hollandaise sauce

Omelettes

Napoleon

$10.00

Ham and mix cheese

Cleopatra

$12.00

Cherry tomato, avocado, pesto, spinach, mushroom

Galileo

$13.00

Smoked salmon, spinach, mushrooms and green onion

Ramses

$11.00

Puffy omelet with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Custom Omelette

$6.00

3 eggs and side salad

French Toasts

Graham Bell

$13.00

Fried French toast with mix fruits and sunny side up eggs

Einstein

$14.00

French toast with melted mozzarella cheese, tomato and bacon, topped with sunny side up eggs

Newton

$13.00

French toast with cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, sweetened milk and compote

Darwin

$12.00

Fried or grilled French toast with nutella , mix fruits and walnut

Custom French toast

$8.00

Create your own fried or grilled French toast

Sandwiches

Beethoven

$14.00

Tomato, cream cheese, onion, arugula and smoked salmon

Mozart

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese, pepper, mushrooms

Vivaldi

$12.00

Avocado, turkey and brie cheese

Chopin

$11.00

Spinach, feta, tomato

Bach

$13.00

Chicken, swiss cheese, grilled onion and mushroom

Custom sandwich

$6.00

Create your own sandwich

Salads & Bowls

Socrates

$11.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, walnut and greens

Aristotle

$13.00

Chicken, onion, avocado, tomato and baby greens with sourdough bun

Shakespeare

$11.00

Chia pudding with apricots and mix berries

Tolstoy

$11.00

Poached eggs atop potatoes, green onions, roasted red peppers

Nutcracker

$12.00

Tvorog cheese, sweetened milk, compote, walnut and mix fruits

Fruits bowl

$5.00

Fresh fruits

Make your own plate

Custom plate

Create your own plate

Share Plates

Diced fried potatoes

$5.00

Fresh cut seasoned fried potatoes

cinnamon balls

$6.00

fried cinnamon balls

classic pancake

$7.00

serve 3 pancakes with maple syrup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1103 South Braddock Avenue, Edgewood, PA 15218

Directions

