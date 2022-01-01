Go
Toast

Mi Casa Lexington

Welcome to Mi Casa in Lexington! We appreciate your support. Thank you for your patience in allowing us ample time to prepare your delicious meal.

278 N Talbert Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peluza Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken with grilled bell pepper, onion, and tomato atop a bed of rice, and covered in cheese dip. Tortillas available upon request.
Coke$2.49
AC Shrimp$13.25
Grilled shrimp atop a bed of rice, covered in cheese dip. Tortillas available upon request.
See full menu

Location

278 N Talbert Blvd

Lexington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood

No reviews yet

Japanese Hibachi Style Steakhouse with Asian Fusion specials and Jimmy the Bartender's signature craft cocktails on the weekend.

Don Juan's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coach's - Lexington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Coach's - Thomasville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston