Milestone 229
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
229 Civic Center Dr. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
229 Civic Center Dr.
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|9:55 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:55 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:55 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:55 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:55 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:55 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:55 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Palmas TropicL
Come in and enjoy!
BurgerIM
BURGERIM GOURMET BURGERS & BAR
Cravings Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Restaurant Barroluco
Barroluco is a restaurant, a gathering place, a bakery, a grill, a departure, and above all, it is a destination for an Exotic meal
Come in and enjoy!