Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown
More about Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
51 East Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Dream
|$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
|Shroom Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
|The Nuggs
|$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
More about Milestone 229
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milestone 229
229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Board
|$19.95
Speck Alto Adige, Ilerico Longaniza adn Lomo Serrano meats, Bleu d'Auvergne, fontina adn Bellavitano Espresso cheese, house pickles, roasted cashews, Woodford cherry jam, toasted sourdough
|Banana Pudding
|$8.25
caramelized banana, vanilla wafers
|Warm Pretzel Bread
|$11.25
Baverian Whole-Grain Butter