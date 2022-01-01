Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar image

 

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

51 East Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
More about Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
Milestone 229 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milestone 229

229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$19.95
Speck Alto Adige, Ilerico Longaniza adn Lomo Serrano meats, Bleu d'Auvergne, fontina adn Bellavitano Espresso cheese, house pickles, roasted cashews, Woodford cherry jam, toasted sourdough
Banana Pudding$8.25
caramelized banana, vanilla wafers
Warm Pretzel Bread$11.25
Baverian Whole-Grain Butter
More about Milestone 229
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Spanish Beef$7.99
More about BurgerIM

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Sweet Potato Fries

Hummus

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston