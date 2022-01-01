Go
Milk & Honey

Sandwiches, treats, pastries, coffee, wine/beer! Indoor and patio seating.

3 Old Firehouse Lane

Popular Items

Sweet and sour beet salad$6.00
with grapefruit, toasted spices, pecans
Red curry squash soup with coconut$5.00
vegan, lil spicy
Buttermilk fried chicken$20.00
4-piece chicken: 1 thigh, 1 breast, 2 drumsticks, good all-natural birds. Served with honey.
Mashed potatoes$5.00
with miso gravy (vegetarian)
Cabbage-fennel slaw ~$4.50
Brown butter rice krispy treat (GF)$2.50
Chocolate chip cookie with Maine sea salt ~$1.50
A Nice Salad$8.00
Beech Hill Farm greens, radicchio, shaved brussels sprouts, apples, feta, citrus vinaigrette.
Macaroni and cheese$6.00
Buttermilk biscuit ~$2.50
Location

3 Old Firehouse Lane

Northeast Harbor ME

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
