Mojo's Tacos - Thompson's Station

2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201

Popular Items

Hot Chicken$4.50
Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce
Combo 2 Tacos & Chips$12.00
Korean Fried Cauliflower$4.50
Fried Cauliflower, gochujang sauce, ginger slaw, toasted sesame seeds, mojo sauce
Street Corn off cob$4.00
Kids cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Brisket$5.50
Smoked Brisket, slaw, bbq sauce
Queso & Chips$8.00
Baja Fish$4.50
Beer- Battered cod, Shredded Cabbage, pico and Mojo Sauce
Fried Chicken$4.50
Fried Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce.
Old school$4.50
Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla
Location

2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201

Thompsons Staion TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
