Go
Toast

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

Come in and enjoy!

520 Hansen Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tempura Mushrooms$8.99
fresh whole mushrooms, handbattered and fried until golden. Served with ranch dressing
Kid Tenders$6.49
2 chicken tenders hand dipped in tempura fried crispy golden brown. Your choice of one side and dipping sauce.
Santa Fe Wrap$12.99
a large flour tortilla dressed with chipotle mayo, salsa, tomato sliced, bacon and diced crispy chicken tenders and melted cheddar cheese. Served with one side
Kid Cheeseburger$6.49
Kid's burger topped with American cheese served on sesame seed bun. Your choice of one side
Wontons$11.69
House made wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and green onions. Served with your choice of sweet and sour or creamy cayenne sauce
Chef Salad$12.99
Salad mix topped with turkey, ham, tomatoes, cheddar, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
1 Extra cup of Ranch$0.50
MT Jack's Burger$14.99
Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with American Cheese, bacon, over hard egg, thin sliced ham, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Chicken Tenders$14.49
4 Chicken tender strips hand dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy golden brown served with your choice of dipping sauce and one side
All American Bacon Cheeseburger$13.49
Certified Angus Beef burger patty served on a toasted bu topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
See full menu

Location

520 Hansen Lane

Billings Heights MT

Sunday6:30 am - 5:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

No reviews yet

The Heights' Best kept secret! We do our best to cultivate a friendly inviting atmosphere in the hopes that you'll be our next regular!

Tippy Cow Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bull Mountain Grille

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned restaurant, we pride ourselves on being "A Real Montana Steakhouse". We feature hand-cut steaks, unique pasta dishes, and seafood. Made from scratch soups, sauces, and desserts. We use local Montana products in our menu and our recipes, whenever possible. We have upscale food and service at affordable prices. You feel comfortable as soon as you walk through the door, whether in a suit or a T-Shirt, shorts, or jeans. We've been bringing Montana to your plate since 2009!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston