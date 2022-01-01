Mother's Pub & Grill
Gainesville's Irish Sports Bar. We serve traditional food and drinks. We feature all sport packages.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5109 NW 39th Ave • $$
Location
5109 NW 39th Ave
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
