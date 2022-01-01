Go
MOUTHFUL EATERY

Hand crafted sandwiches, salads, bowls, sides, desserts and homemade lemonades.
Dinner Specials available after 5 pm.
Beer & Wine.
Fast casual and fun!
Come in and enjoy.

2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd

Popular Items

Carnitas Sandwich$14.00
Crispy pork, guacamole, Tapatio sour cream, crisp romaine, pickled red onions +house aioli
Chicken Fingers$8.50
Crispy chicken, shoestring potatoes, ranch & ketchup for dipping
Pork Sandwich$13.00
Crisp sweet potato, citrus onions, aji Amarillo aioli
Jalapeño Sauce
Crispy Yuca {Small}$4.50
Delicious and crispy (similar to a potato) served with Huancaina (Peruvian cheese sauce)
Shoestring Fries {Small}$4.50
Skinny fries fried Belgium style, Peruvian cheese sauce + ketchup
Chicken Saltado Rice Bowl$14.00
Wok Sautéed marinated chicken breast with red onions & roma tomatoes, steak fries + aji Amarillo aioli
Artichokes {Small}$4.50
Dusted with flour & paprika, deep fried + jalapeno-cilantro ranch
Chix Saltado Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Wok Sautéed marinated chicken breast with red onions & roma tomatoes, steak fries + aji Amarillo aioli
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Roasted chicken breast, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, shoestring potatoes (inside the sandwich) + caper-herb aioli
2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
