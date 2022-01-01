Go
Mr Bill's Southern Diner

BBQ • STEAKS

2715 McFarland Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (640 reviews)

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS$9.49
Veggie Plate$5.25
FRIED CATFISH STRIPS$11.99
BEEF TIPS$10.99
ZINGERS-GRILLED$9.49
8oz Hamburger Steak$9.99
Fried Green Tomatoes$1.99
Cheeseburger$8.49
CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS$9.99
Country Fried Steak$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2715 McFarland Blvd

Northport AL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
