Bars & Lounges
American

Billy's Northport Location

64 Reviews

$$

430 Main Ave

Northport, AL 35476

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
10pc Wings
Breast Plate

Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

A basket full of pickle chips that have been buttermilk battered and fried to order. Served with our horseradish dip or ranch dressing.

Fried Olives

Fried Olives

$13.00

A scratch-made favorite. Black olive pieces with Mozzarella cheese, seasoned, battered, & fried, served with a side of homemade buttermilk ranch

Cheddar Bacon Fries

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries with melted cheddar cheese topped with bacon, served with a side of buttermilk ranch

Chips & Salsa

$11.00

House-made fresh daily, pico-style, served with hand-cut tortilla chips

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Delicious & homemade, hand-cut & breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a side of marinara sauce

Queso Dip

$9.00

A large bowl of white cheese cooked with a blend of onions, tomatoes, green chilies, & fresh jalapeños, served with hand-cut tortilla chips.

Soups

Cup Chili ☕️

$7.00

Billy's special recipe, made with hearty ground chuck.

Bowl Chili 🥣

$11.00

Cup Gumbo

$7.00

Bowl Gumbo

$11.00

🌶 Chili Bowl & Grilled Cheese 🧀

$14.00

Billy’s special recipe, made with hearty ground chuck. Add cheese oronions for 0.75 each. Served with a Grilled Cheese sandwich your choice of cheese

Greenery

Santa Fe Salad

$7.00
Traditional Chef Salad

Traditional Chef Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Salads

$6.00

Nachos

Village Nachos

Village Nachos

$12.00

Hand-cut corn tortilla chips covered with queso, homemade chili, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, & jalapeño peppers.

Wings & Chicken Tenders

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$20.00

10 wings fried or grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery with ranch or blue cheese. These wings are award winning. Yes they are that good..

5pc Wings

5pc Wings

$12.00

5 wings fried or grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Chicken tenderloins prepared either fried or grilled. We can toss them in any sauce you choose and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

8pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

Eight boneless fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery& ranch or blue cheese.

12pc Boneless Wings

$16.00

Twelve boneless fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Burgers

Burger

$13.00

Black&Blue Burger

$14.00

Smash that Cheese Burger

$13.00

2 grilled ground beef patties smashed thin with American cheese , red onions and pickles grilled in the middle *

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Bacon And Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Billys Chicken

$12.00

Billys Chicken Club

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

Shrimp Poboy

$15.00

BLT

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Grill Cheese

$7.00

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$17.00

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$10.00
Chicken Southwest Wrap

Chicken Southwest Wrap

$14.00
Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Steak Southwestern Wrap

$18.00

Entrees

Breast Plate

Breast Plate

$16.00
Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Mahi Entree

$20.00
Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Blackened, fried, or grilled Mahi served with avocado, jalapeño slaw, sour cream & jalapeño slices accompanied by a side of tortilla chips &salsa*

Catfish Dinner

$20.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

All beef hot dog served with fries

Sides

French Fries (SMALL)

$3.00
Onion Rings (SMALL)

Onion Rings (SMALL)

$5.00

1/2 Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

$6.00

Cheddar / Bacon Fries (SMALL)

$7.00
Broccoli Side

Broccoli Side

$4.00

Celery x 6 Piece

$3.00

Coleslaw Side

$3.00

Collard Greens Side

$3.00

Dressings Side

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side

$3.00
Grilled Vegetables Side

Grilled Vegetables Side

$4.00

House Chips Side

$3.00

Hushpuppies Side

$3.00

Pickel Spears x 3

$2.00

Salsa Side

$5.00

Sauces

Sweet Potato Fries Side

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

White Rice Side

$3.00

Queso NO/Chips

$7.00

Salsa NO/Chips

$7.00

Chicken Breast (A La Carte)

$8.00

Burger Pattie (A La Carte)

$8.00

Salmon (A La Carte)

$12.00

Shrimp (A La Carte)

$12.00

Mahi (A La Carte)

$12.00

Egg Side

$2.00

Drinks To-Go

Coke Can 12oz

Coke Can 12oz

$3.00
Sprite Can 12oz

Sprite Can 12oz

$3.00
Dasani 20oz Bottle

Dasani 20oz Bottle

$3.00
Golden Peak Sweet 18.5 Oz

Golden Peak Sweet 18.5 Oz

$3.00
Golden Peak Un-Sweet 18.5Oz

Golden Peak Un-Sweet 18.5Oz

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Oreo Pie

Oreo Pie

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundays

$6.00

Coke Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Shaved Ice

$4.00

Extras or Add On's

Pickle Chips 2oz

$1.00

Cherry Tomatoes x 3

$1.00

Cucumber Slices x 3

$1.00

Olives Black 2oz

$1.00

Olives Green Whole x 3

$1.00

Onion Red Slice

$1.00

Onion Yellow Slice

$1.00

Bacon Bits 2oz

$1.00

Jalapeno Peppers 2oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles 4oz

$2.00

Croutons 4oz

$1.00

Parmesean Shaved 2oz

$1.00

Boiled egg

$1.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Corn Salsa 4oz

$2.00Out of stock

Bread Side

$2.00

Retail

White Sauce 8oz Bottle

$8.00

Hot Mustard 8oz Bottle

$8.00

Billys Hat

$20.00

Billys T-Shirt

$18.00

Kids Billy's T-Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1979 Billy's Sports Grill has be tempting taste-buds with items like the Signature Chicken Sandwich and White BBQ & Spicy Mustard Sauces. With its amazing menu selection there is definitely something for everyone. Billy's has won numerous awards for their traditional Hot Wings and Burgers as well. From items like hearty meal salads, steak, mahi, and a variety of wraps, to Fried Olives. You will love trying something new at Billy's. Like beer? Billy's has an excellent beer selection, from craft to domestic, with 25 taps and even more bottle options. Come in and enjoy a meal with your family or watch the game with friends on one of the many big screen televisions and superior sound system. Billy's also offers catering for events of any size.

Website

Location

430 Main Ave, Northport, AL 35476

Directions

Gallery
Billy's image

