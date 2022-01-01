Northport restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mr Bill's Southern Diner image

BBQ • STEAKS

Mr Bill's Southern Diner

2715 McFarland Blvd, Northport

Avg 4.5 (640 reviews)
FRIED CATFISH STRIPS$11.99
Veggie Plate$5.50
GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS$9.49
Billy's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's

430 Main Ave, Northport

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
10pc Wings$20.00
10 wings fried or grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery with ranch or blue cheese.
These wings are award winning. Yes they are that good..
Chicken Fingers$15.00
Chicken tenderloins prepared either fried or grilled. We can toss them in any sauce you choose and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Smash that Cheese Burger$13.00
2 grilled ground beef patties smashed thin with American cheese , red onions and pickles grilled in the middle *
Pastor's Kitchen image

 

Pastor's Kitchen

2511 McFarland Blvd, Northport

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jasper

No reviews yet
