Northport restaurants you'll love

More about Mr Bill's Southern Diner
BBQ • STEAKS
Mr Bill's Southern Diner
2715 McFarland Blvd, Northport
|Popular items
|FRIED CATFISH STRIPS
|$11.99
|Veggie Plate
|$5.50
|GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.49
More about Billy's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's
430 Main Ave, Northport
|Popular items
|10pc Wings
|$20.00
10 wings fried or grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery with ranch or blue cheese.
These wings are award winning. Yes they are that good..
|Chicken Fingers
|$15.00
Chicken tenderloins prepared either fried or grilled. We can toss them in any sauce you choose and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Smash that Cheese Burger
|$13.00
2 grilled ground beef patties smashed thin with American cheese , red onions and pickles grilled in the middle *
More about Pastor's Kitchen
Pastor's Kitchen
2511 McFarland Blvd, Northport