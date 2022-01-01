Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Northport

Northport restaurants
Northport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mr Bill's Southern Diner image

BBQ • STEAKS

Mr Bill's Southern Diner

2715 McFarland Blvd, Northport

Avg 4.5 (640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS$9.49
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$9.49
More about Mr Bill's Southern Diner
Billy's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's

430 Main Ave, Northport

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$15.00
Chicken tenderloins prepared either fried or grilled. We can toss them in any sauce you choose and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Finger$8.00
More about Billy's

