Dreamland BBQ - Northport

review star

No reviews yet

101 Bridge Avenue

Northport, AL 35476

Order Again

NA Beverages (Tuscaloosa)

Water Cup

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half/Half Tea

$2.99

Big Daddy's Squeeze

$2.99

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Hi-C Orange

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$9.00

Gallon Big Daddy's Squeeze

$11.00

Gallon Lemonade

$11.00

Starters

Starter Okra

Starter Okra

$6.99

Lightly breaded & seasoned with Dreamland BBQ Rub. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce.

Big Daddy Fries

A generous portion of French fries smothered in nacho cheese. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

A game day staple! Tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & jalapeños. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

BD Loaded Chips

BD Loaded Chips

Our house-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, creamy slaw, jalapeños, & green onions. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Filled with cheese, charred red onions, Wickles Pickles®, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & stuffed with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce & green onions.

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Five tomatoes battered, fried, & topped with green onions & our Alabama Twang Sauce. A seasonal favorite you loved so much, we decided to make it available year-round.

8 Dream Wings

8 Dream Wings

$15.99

8 wings seasoned with Dreamland Shake. Garnished with Alabama Twang Sauce and green onions. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Dreamland BBQ, BBQ Vinigarette, or Buffalo.

From the Pit

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99

Our meats are cooked over a pit of hickory wood & basted with Dreamland BBQ Sauce. Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Slab

Half Slab

$16.49

"Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread. "

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Add a Bone

$3.99

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Sandwiches

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Rib Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

From The Kitchen

Tips & Chips

Tips & Chips

$10.99

Our savory, slow-cooked boneless rib tips topped with green onions. Seasoned with Dreamland Shake, served with our house-made chips.

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, & egg. Topped with Monterey jack, cheddar, & your choice of chopped pork, chicken, or boneless rib tips. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$6.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, & shredded cheeses. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

BBQ Baker

BBQ Baker

Baked potato stuffed with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with green onions, Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Plain Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Brunswick Stew

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chili - Cup

$5.99

Chili - Bowl

$8.99

Chili - Quart

$17.99

Fixins (Sides)

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Baked Beans

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

Creamy Coleslaw

Vinegar Slaw

French Fries

Fried Okra

House-Made Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Plain Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Dream

Family Meals

Tailgate Special

$119.99

Party Pack - Small

$29.99

Party Pack - Medium

$44.99

Party Pack - Large

$84.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Retail

Apparel

Quart of BBQ Sauce

$7.99

Gallon of BBQ Sauce

$23.99

12 oz BBQ Rub

$7.49

12 oz BBQ Shake

$7.49

Btl Dipping Sauce

$3.99

Loaf of Bread

$2.99

BBQ Gift Box

$24.99

Meats A La Carte + Extras

Boneless Rib Tips

Chopped Pork

Chopped Chicken

Out of stock

Sausage

Extra Dressings

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

101 Bridge Avenue, Northport, AL 35476

Directions

