Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Mr Bill's Southern Diner

640 Reviews

$

2715 McFarland Blvd

Northport, AL 35476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Plate
Country Fried Steak
CHEF w/Grilled Chicken

Chicken

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.49

ROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.49

ZINGERS-FRIED

$9.49

ZINGERS-ROASTED

$9.49

PECAN CHICKEN

$11.99Out of stock

Catfish

FRIED CATFISH STRIPS

FRIED CATFISH STRIPS

$12.49
WHOLE CATFISH

WHOLE CATFISH

$12.49+

Shrimp

FR SHMP

$9.99+

PORK

FRIED PORK CHOPS

$9.49

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$9.49Out of stock

PORK RIB EYE

$10.99Out of stock

BBQ

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$7.99

BBQ PLATE

$10.49

THREE LITTLE PIG SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

SMKD WINGS

6 SMOKED WINGS (Flash Fried)

6 SMOKED WINGS (Flash Fried)

$10.99

12 SMOKED WINGS (Flash Fried)

$14.99

HOT WINGS

6 HOT WINGS

$10.99Out of stock

12 HOT WINGS

$16.99Out of stock

Beef

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

8oz Hamburger Steak

$10.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.49

CHEF w/Grilled Chicken

$9.99

CHEF w/Fried Chicken

$9.99

CHEF w/Pulled Pork

$9.99

CHEF Zinger Fried

$9.99

CHEF Zinger Grilled

$9.99

Sandwiches

FGT BLT

$6.99

BLT

$6.99

Veggie

Veggie Plate

$7.49

Desserts

ICE CREAM

$1.25

BUTTERMILK-SLICE

$3.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Choc Chip-Slice

$3.99

Strawberry Cake-Single

$3.99Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Caramel Pecan-Slice

$3.99

Whole Buttermilk Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Whole Strawberry Cake

$38.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$1.99

Our "Cowboy" Baked Beans made with ground beef

Baked Potato

$1.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$1.99

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

$1.99Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$1.99

Cabbage

$1.99

Carrot & Raisin Salad

$1.99

Cobbler

$1.99

Creamed Corn

$1.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Large Limas

$1.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

PEANUT BUTTER OREO

$1.99Out of stock

Pear Salad

$1.99

Peas

$1.99

Roasted Potatoes

$1.99

Slaw

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99Out of stock

SOUP-CUP

$1.99Out of stock
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Scratch Made Strawberry Cake

Sweet Pot Casserole

$1.99

Tossed Salad

$1.99
Turnip Greens

Turnip Greens

$1.99

Perfectly seasoned Turnip Greens

WHITE CHOC BREAD PUDDING

$1.99

Bread

CORNBREAD

$0.60

MEXICAN CORNBREAD

$0.60

ROLL

$0.60

HUSHPUPPIES

$0.40

Drinks

NO DRINK

SWEET TEA

$1.99

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$1.99

WATER

COFFEE

$1.99

DECAF COFFEE

$1.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$1.99

PEPSI

$1.99

DIET PEPSI

$1.99

MTN DEW

$1.99

DIET MTN DEW

$1.99

DR PEPPER

$1.99

DIET DR PEPPER

$1.99

SIERRA MIST

$1.99

GATORADE

$1.99Out of stock

LEMONADE

$1.99

SWEET TEA-GALLON

$6.00

UNSWEET-GALLON

$6.00

MILK-SMALL

$1.00

MILK-LARGE

$1.99

OJ-SMALL

$1.00

OJ-LARGE

$1.99

BUTTER MILK

$1.99

VEGETABLE BEEF SOUP

BOWL

$5.99

CUP

$1.99

BOWL w/Grilled Cheese

$7.99

CUP w/Grilled Cheese

$4.99

DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$1.99

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$1.99

WATER

COFFEE

$1.99

DECAF COFFEE

$1.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$1.99

PEPSI

$1.99

DIET PEPSI

$1.99

MTN DEW

$1.99

DIET MTN DEW

$1.99

DR PEPPER

$1.99

DIET DR PEPPER

$1.99

SIERRA MIST

$1.99

GATORADE

$1.99Out of stock

LEMONADE

$1.99

SWEET TEA-GALLON

$6.00

UNSWEET-GALLON

$6.00

NO DRINK

MILK-SMALL

$1.75

MILK-LARGE

$1.99

OJ-SMALL

$1.75

OJ-LARGE

$1.99

KID’S PLATES

KID’S FRIED TENDERS

$4.49

KID’S CATFISH

$4.99

KID’S CORNDOG

$4.49

KID’S BBQ PLATE

$4.99

KID’S SHRIMP POPPER

$4.99

KID’S GRILLED TENDER

$4.49

KID’S VEGGIE PLATE

$3.99

KID’S SANDWICHES

SINGLE SLIDER

$3.99Out of stock

SINGLE CHEESE SLIDER

$4.49Out of stock

DOUBLE CHEESE SLIDER

$6.49Out of stock

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.49Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2715 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35476

Directions

Gallery
Mr Bill's Southern Diner image
Mr Bill's Southern Diner image
Mr Bill's Southern Diner image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Billy's - Northport Location
orange star3.5 • 64
430 Main Ave Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Tuscaloosa, AL
orange starNo Reviews
511 Greensboro Avenue Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
View restaurantnext
Twelve25
orange starNo Reviews
1225 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110 Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
2531 University Boulevard #100 Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Northport

Pastor's Kitchen - Northport
orange star4.7 • 419
2511 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northport
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston