Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve quesadillas

Billy's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's - Northport Location

430 Main Ave, Northport

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Steak Quesadilla$20.00
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
More about Billy's - Northport Location
Item pic

 

Dreamland BBQ - Northport

101 Bridge Avenue, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$0.00
Filled with cheese, charred red onions, Wickles Pickles®, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & stuffed with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce & green onions.
More about Dreamland BBQ - Northport

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Pies

Cake

Banana Pudding

Pudding

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Dumplings

Salmon

Map

More near Northport to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1541 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston