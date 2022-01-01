Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve fried pickles

Consumer pic

 

The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard

450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Dill Pickles$5.99
served with our spicy ranch sauce
More about The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's - Northport Location

430 Main Ave, Northport

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
A basket full of pickle chips that have been buttermilk battered and fried to order. Served with our horseradish dip or ranch dressing.
More about Billy's - Northport Location

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Chicken Parmesan

Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Dumplings

Chicken Tenders

Pork Chops

Country Fried Steaks

Cornbread

Map

More near Northport to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston