Fried pickles in Northport
Northport restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport
|Fried Dill Pickles
|$5.99
served with our spicy ranch sauce
More about Billy's - Northport Location
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's - Northport Location
430 Main Ave, Northport
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
A basket full of pickle chips that have been buttermilk battered and fried to order. Served with our horseradish dip or ranch dressing.