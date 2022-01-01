Go
Toast

Mudlick Tap House

Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. We are all about getting back to the best type of cuisine… food made from scratch. Our culinary creations are regional variations of traditional pub and tavern fare. We’ve created an inviting industrial rustic space from our sleek stainless countertop bar, exposed brick walls and handmade wooden tables that lend to an intimate and comfortable dining experience sure to become your favorite spot for good company and good libations.

135 E 2nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Trotty Coddy$20.00
Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden, served with lemon, house tartar sauce and house cut fries
Chicken Avo$14.00
Free range chicken breast, fried (or grilled)
topped with melted pepper jack cheese,
jalapeño jam, fried leeks, and sliced avocado on toasted brioche
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
1/3lb. Blackhawk Farms Beef patty cooked to pink or no pink. Stack it! Choose your own adventure!
Buffalo Cauli$12.00
Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show
IPA battered cauliflower florets tossed
in buffalo sauce. Served with choice
of bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
Buttermilk golden fried free range chicken tenders served with house cut fries. Choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Chargrilled free-range chicken breast,
baby kale, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg,
avocado, chopped bacon, includes bleu cheese dressing on the side
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
Smoked Buffalo chicken, diced jalapeno,
pepper jack and served with
house-made ranch
Boat Show Brisket$13.00
Braised beef brisket with melted pepper jack and Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show BBQ on toasted brioche
Trotty Coddy Sammy$13.00
Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden with melted american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce & dill pickle chips on brioche
See full menu

Location

135 E 2nd St

Dayton OH

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lily's Dayton

No reviews yet

Lily's Dayton is a tropical-inspired, budget conscious, inclusive, warm, and welcoming eatery & drinkery in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio.
We offer in house dining, take out and delivery! For pick up, enter through the front bar door on 5th street, or park behind our building in the Wiley's lot and enter through back patio gate. Orders will be at the bar. For DELIVERY click the pencil icon next to pick up and enter your address!
For contactless curbside carryout, park near the green wall or the cat mural in the Wiley's parking lot, and call 937-723-7637 to let us know you've arrived so we can bring the order out when ready.
Thank you for supporting local!

The Loft Theatre

No reviews yet

Your Home for Arts, Culture & Entertainment

Phebe's Cafe'

No reviews yet

1 S Main St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
phebescafe.com
Come in and enjoy!

MJ's On Jefferson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston