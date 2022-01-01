Go
Musashi's

4315 N Western Avenue

Popular Items

Lady Love$7.50
Salmon, lemon, masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Fried Rice$3.00
California$6.25
Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.
House Special #1$14.75
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber & spicy sauce Outside: Crab stick, spicy sauce, masago, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, green onion & lemon
Crazy Cajun$13.25
Crawfish mixed with spicy sauce, masago sesame oil. Outside: eel sauce, spicy mayo, salmon, masago, green onion, sesame seeds.
Gyoza$9.00
Pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings, seven spice sauce
Side Noodle$4.00
Goma Chicken Dinner$22.00
Terriyaki chicken with sesame seeds
Teriyaki Steak Dinner$22.00
Kid's Chicken$7.95
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
