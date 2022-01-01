Go
Toast

Nealie's Skillet

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

25858 Tournament Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Omlet$14.50
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Avocado Benny$15.75
Spring Benedict$15.00
Chilaquiles$14.50
Kids Pancake Meal$6.50
Kids French Toast Meal$6.50
Country Skillet$17.00
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.00
Cobb Chicken Salad$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25858 Tournament Rd.

Valencia CA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Vincenzo's - Newhall

No reviews yet

We will be closed Easter Sunday.
When Europe was in shambles during the aftermath of World War II, many immigrants came to America looking for a better life. They crossed the Atlantic, ending up on the east coast and brought with them their amazing recipes that had been passed down for generations. This is why for many years the best Italian food (including pizza) was always on the east coast.

And, no, it’s not the water, but in the original recipes they brought with them.
Vincenzo’s pizza crust does not contain milk products, eggs, fillers, extenders, or artificial flavorings, just all-natural ingredients!
In 1979 Vincenzo’s Original opened in Newhall, and we are one of the only true east- coast pizzas in SoCal! For more than 40 years people have come from near and far to enjoy our authentic Napoli pizza recipe, which until now was traditionally only to be found in Pittsburgh, New York City, or Chicago. We are considered by many as the best pizza on the West Coast!

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita

No reviews yet

KOTSU® Ramen & Gyoza is a fast-casual restaurant concept born in Los Angeles, California. We have crafted a menu based on our favorite Japanese comfort food found in the Hakata district of Fukuoka, Japan.

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston