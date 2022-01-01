Go
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove

What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside.
That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.

8099 Broadway

Popular Items

Lasagna Classica$19.00
bolognese sauce, bechamel, nutmeg, parmesan
Pizza Meat Lovers$17.00
pepperoni, sausge, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Garlic Bread Basket$6.00
served w/ homemade marina sauce
Pizza Margherita$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Fettuccine Alfredo con Pollo$18.00
Beet Salad$10.00
Garlic Bites$10.00
homemade fried pizza dough, roasted garlic-rosemary parmesan dipping sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
our signature ragu bolognese topped with grated parmesan
Pizza San Daniele$18.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, prosciutto, fresh parmesan
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs$8.00
Location

8099 Broadway

Lemon Grove CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
