Go
Toast

New York Beer Project

Come in and enjoy!

300 High Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)

Popular Items

New Yorker Salad$15.00
The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Boss Burger$15.00
Cheddar, pickles, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and our "special" sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Baja Beer Project Tacos$14.00
Choose between three of our boom boom shrimp, blackened chicken, or ground beef tacos, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro. (no substitutions, please)
Chicken -15 / Ground Beef -15 / Shrimp -16
Mulberry Street Pizza$14.00
The classic Buffalo pizza with house red sauce, mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.
Mediterranean Grain Bowl$13.00
Delicious ancient grain blend of quinoa and couscous mixed with spinach, arugula, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, basil, and mint tossed in a house-made lemon vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken (+4) Add grilled salmon (+6)
Upper East Side$16.00
Cheddar, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Beer Project Caesar$11.00
Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.
Flat Iron$14.00
The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
The Hoboken$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken, crispy Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and house pesto on artisan Italian cheese focaccia loaf. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 High Street

Victor NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall

No reviews yet

Fast Casual , locally sourced, home made.

Nocino

No reviews yet

Nocino is an Italian American restaurant and bar, serving classic dishes from recipes passed down through generations. Nocino is a place that reminds us that lively gatherings of friends and family are always at the heart of good food and drink.

The Distillery

No reviews yet

Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!

Bocaccinis Italian Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Bocaccinis is an Italian Bistro in Perinton New York. Bocaccinis offers a great dining atmosphere for the whole family. Enjoy some of the best Italian food in the outer Rochester area!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston