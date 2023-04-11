Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Irondequoit Beer Company

59 Reviews

$$

765 Titus Ave

Rochester, NY 14617

Popular Items

CROWLERS
WINGS
PRETZELS


EATS

APP SPECIAL

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak fried Spring Rolls served w/ housemade horseradish mayo sauce.

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$10.00

Gluten free crispy fried cauliflower tossed w/ our housemade stay gold sauce, sour cream, cojita cheese. Vegan: substitute sauce w/ vegan buffalo sauce.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

w/ spinach, artichokes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, a creamy basil aioli on amazing grains brioche bun. Served with Fries (regular or cajun).

MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

Made w Cheddar and Beer Cheese, Bacon and Panko Bread Crumbs. Add Chicken +4

PRETZELS

$12.00

w/beer cheese OR pub mustard

RICOTTA & CHARRED BREAD

$11.00

Rubino’s fresh ricotta cheese, parmesan, fresh basil, olive oil w/ charred Amazing Grains sourdough bread.

SALAD

$14.00

Buttercrunch lettuce, roasted vegetable medley, Marcona almonds, crumbly blue cheese, apples, red onion, white balsamic dressing. marinated chicken + $4

SALTY BREAD PIZZA

$15.00

Nut free pesto sauce, grilled chicken, blistered cherry tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, mozzarella, drizzled w/ balsamic glaze. Sorry no adjustments.

SANDWICH SPECIAL

$14.00

Lamb Gyro w/ Lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onion, feta cheese, tzatziki on grilled pita. Served w/ Fries.

SWISS & SHROOM BURGER

$16.00

½ lb angus reserve beef, Sautéed onions & mushrooms, Swiss cheese, brown mustard aioli on an amazing grains brioche bun. served with fries (regular or cajun).

TATER KEGS

$10.00

tater tots stuffed w/ bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, topped w/ sour cream and scallions

VEGGIE BURGER "BAHN MI"

$15.00

w/ cheddar, House made pickled onions, carrots & cucumber, buttercrunch lettuce, chipotle mayo on amazing grains brioche bun.

WINGS

$13.00

Eight fresh chicken wings served w/ blue cheese.

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

Regular or Cajun

BEER TO GO

CROWLERS

One of our 10 Beers on Tap in a 32 oz can

4 PACK

Select IBC beers in 16oz 4 packs

DRINKS

SODA

$2.25

CIDER APPLE PIE

$6.00

CIDER IMPERIAL BLIZZARD

$6.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$6.00

JOE BEAN NITRO COFFEE

$5.00

KOMBUCHA CHIRON

$6.00

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$20.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

$26.00+
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have 10 perfectly crafted beers for you to enjoy on tap. Wine, Cider and Hard Seltzer available as well. We offer a menu to make your visit complete and memorable. Indoor and Outdoor Heated Seating available-first come, first serve.

Website

Location

765 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Directions

