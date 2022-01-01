Go
Newtown Athletic Club

Welcome to the Newtown Athletic Club!

120 Pheasant Run

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
NACville Hot Chicken$9.00
Power Up Skillet$12.50
Two Eggs Your Way$7.50
The Caffeinator$8.02
Unsweetened almond milk, espresso beans, mocha latte powder, and vanilla whey protein.
Kids Mango Tango$6.00
Avocado BLT$10.00
Berry Berry Good$8.49
Four berry blend liquid base, banana, blueberries, and vanilla whey protein.
PB Cup Lite$8.02
Choice of liquid base, pb lite, chocolate truffle powder, chocolate whey protein and vanilla whey protein.
Location

120 Pheasant Run

Newtown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
