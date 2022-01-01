Go
Rockin Rio Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Nonna's Pizza Kitchen - 3159 Rt. 9 South #5

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3159 Rt. 9 South #5

Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3159 Rt. 9 South #5, Rio Grande NJ 08242

Directions

Gallery

Rockin Rio Pizza image
Rockin Rio Pizza image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Claudio's Pizza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
205 South Main Street Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Molino's
orange starNo Reviews
219 S Main St Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria - Sea Isle City
orange star4.2 • 546
35 50th St Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
Pizza Station serving the best pizza around
orange starNo Reviews
72 Tuckahoe Road Marmora, NJ 08223
View restaurantnext
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano - Casa Dileo south
orange starNo Reviews
37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Map

More near Rio Grande

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Cape May

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nonna's Pizza Kitchen - 3159 Rt. 9 South #5

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston