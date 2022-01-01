Go
Nori Sushi Chicago

Flavorful, creative sushi, sashimi, signature Maki, hot noodles and unique desserts are highlights.
Fresh. From the whole fish in the morning’s delivery presented on your plate as lunchtime sashimi, to the bounty from the local market tangled in seasoned noodles for a vegetarian dinner, passion and teamwork combine for perfection on your plate.

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki$8.00
Sweet potato tempura with sweet sauce
Edamame$5.00
Boiled Japanese beans with salt.
Ginger$1.00
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Spicy Salmon Maki$10.00
Salmon, Cucumber And Spicy Mayo
California Maki$8.50
Imitation crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and masago
Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
Fire Dragon Maki$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean & fish broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Location

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
