North Country Brewing Co

Rustic English-style family pub and restaurant, adorned with whimsical wood carvings and country charm. A long-time beer destination, North Country Brew Pub offers signature craft beers, alongside a full menu of farm-to-table inspired comfort fare.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

141 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1155 reviews)

Popular Items

Ye Olde Fish & Chips$16.00
The Leroy Brown Burger
Sweet Honey Burger
BUFFALO CHICKEN ROLLI POLLI$12.00
Dressed Burger
BEER BATTERED COD$14.00
Dough Knots$9.00
REUBEN ON THE TRAIL$15.00
PITTSBURGH STYLE$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 S Main St

Slippery Rock PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
