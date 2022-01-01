Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mixtape Street Eats

review star

No reviews yet

187 Harmony Road

Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Order Again

Popular Items

Pack a Bowl
Super Freak
Jade's Boring Ass Taco

Street Eat Bowl

Fire on the Mountain

$12.00

Marinated Ahi-tuna, sushi rice, cucumber, wasabi aioli, picked veggies and crispy wontons.

Shakedown Street Noodles

Shakedown Street Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, Thai-fried chicken, nappa cabbage and carrots. Gluten-free

Baby's Got Sauce

Baby's Got Sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Fried baby back ribs, Korean BBQ, fried rice, scallions and sesame seeds.

Tacos

Super Freak

$4.00

chipotle chicken, lettuce, cheddar, pico, avacado ranch, milli-vanilli

California Love

$5.00

grilled mahi, cilantro green rice, mango salsa, pablano crema, flour tortilla

Funky Boss

$6.00

pinapple carne asada, queso fresco, lettuce, charred tomato salsa, jalapeno crema, milli-vanilli

Mexicali Blues

$5.00

blackened shrimp, citrus slaw, pepperjack, avacado, flour tortilla

Jade's Boring Ass Taco

$4.00

ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, pico, sour cream, milli-vanilli

Slow and Low

$4.00

carnitas pork, shredded cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, cilantro lime aioli, milli-vanilli

Side of Ranch - Sm 2oz.

$0.50

Queso - Sm 2oz.

$1.00

Queso - Lg. 4oz.

$3.00

Handheld

The Chronic

The Chronic

$9.00

pickle brine fried chicken, sriracha mayo, pickle, toasted brioche

Whoomp! There it is.

$12.00

braised lamb, marinated peppers, tzatziki, grilled pita

Put a Spell on You

$10.00

battered shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato, baguette

War Pig

$8.00

pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle, mustard, cuban roll

Queso 2oz- side

$1.00

Queso 4oz- side

$3.00

Ranch 2oz- side

$0.50

Ranch 4oz- side

$1.00

Side Piece

French Fries

$4.00

Push It

$6.00

fresh cajun ranch tortilla chips, queso

My Sweet One

$7.00

funnel cake fries, powdered sugar

10 Crack Commandments

$35.00

10 pack beef or chipotle chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pico, sour cream

Mac N' Cheese- side

$4.00Out of stock

Coleslaw -side

$3.00Out of stock

Potato chips- side

$3.00

Queso 2oz-side

$1.00

Queso 4oz-side

$3.00

Paradise city

$4.00Out of stock

Pack a Bowl

Pack a Bowl

$10.00

build your own bowl

Twist a Fatty

$10.00

Specials

Sexy M.F.r

$11.00

Motown Philly

$10.00Out of stock

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi 16.9oz

$2.50

Pepsi 16.9oz

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi 16.9oz

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Aquafina 16.9oz

$1.00

Pure Life

$1.00

Tea

Pureleaf Sweet Tea 16.9oz

$2.50

Pureleaf Lemon Tea 16.9oz

$2.50

Lipton Brisk w/Lemon 16.9oz

$2.50

Pureleaf Extra Sweet Tea 16.9oz

$2.50

Pureleaf Unsweetened 16.9oz

$2.50

Gold Peak (Cane Sugar) Sweet Tea 16.9oz

$2.50Out of stock

Pureleaf Subtly Sweet Peach 16.9oz

$2.50Out of stock

Pureleaf Raspberry 16.9oz

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

Mt. Dew 16.9oz

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew 16.9oz.

$2.50

Gatorade

20oz. Fruit Punch

$2.50

20oz. Lemon-Lime

$2.50

20oz. Cool Blue

$2.50

20oz Orange

$2.50

20oz. Orange Zero

$2.50

20oz. Glacier Freeze

$2.50

20oz Glacier Cherry

$2.50

20oz Article Blitz

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Fierce Grape

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Glacier Freeze Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Propel

16.9oz. Berry (zero sugar)

$2.50

16.9oz. Kiwi/Strawberry (zero sugar)

$2.50Out of stock

16.9oz. Grape (zero sugar)

$2.50

16.9oz. Pineapple Peach

$2.50

16.9oz. Lemon Blackberry

$2.50

16.9oz. Orange Raspberry

$2.50

16.9oz Lemon

$2.50

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist 16.9oz

$2.50

Juice

Grape

$1.00

Fruit Punch

$1.00

Orange Pineapple

$1.00

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.50

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Clothing

XL ONLY Black Mixtape T-Shirt

XL ONLY - Mixtape T-Shirt

$25.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Stickers

Small Mixtape Sticker - Green

$1.00

Large Cassette Mixtape Sticker

$2.00

Extra Sides

Ranch 2oz-side

$0.50

Korean BBQ-2oz side

$0.50

Queso 2oz- side

$1.00

Queso 4oz-side

$3.00

Mayo 2oz- side

$0.50

Add Shredded Cheddar

$0.50

Ranch 4oz- side

$1.00

Potato chips-side

$3.00

Fancy sauce 2oz-side

$0.50

Charred tomato salsa 2oz-side

$0.50

Pico 2oz- side

$0.50

Mango salsa 2oz-side

$0.50

Black bean and corn salsa 2oz- side

$0.50

Side tortilla chips

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where Street Food and Music live.

Location

187 Harmony Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Directions

Gallery
Mixtape Street Eats image
Banner pic
Mixtape Street Eats image

Map
