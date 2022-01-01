Go
NY Firehouse Grille

FRENCH FRIES

63 Welcher Ave • $$

Avg 4 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Curly Fries$6.00
Kickin Chicken$12.00
A spicy breaded chicken cutlet with bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, bell peppers and chipotle mayo served on a brioche roll.
Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Diced chicken and walnuts prepared in a Szechuan fashion with a touch of honey Supple bibb lettuce provides a perfect wrap.
20 Wings$28.00
Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, diced cucumber, feta cheese, gyro meat, stuffed grape leaves and served with Greek dressing on the side
Santa Fe Wrap$16.00
Blackened chicken in a tortilla wrap with cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, grilled corn and avocado ranch dressing.
10 Wings$15.00
Fried Pickles$7.00
This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
French Dip$15.00
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

63 Welcher Ave

Peekskill NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
