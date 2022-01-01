Go
Ocean Republic Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1630 South East Federal Highway • $$

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mother Clucker$14.00
Grilled or crispy marinated chicken breast topped with smoked pig candy, melted Swiss cheese, herb aioli, bib lettuce, and tomato
The Smash Burger$13.00
Seasoned Angus beef pressed with onion topped with Boston bib lettuce, tomato, and your choice of American or white cheddar cheese
Chef's Burger$13.00
Hand-crafted 8oz black Angus patty topped with bacon jam, melted cheddar cheese, herb ailoi, tomato and Boston bib lettuce
Hoppy Daze$16.00
Hoppy Daze NEIPA - 6.3%ABV 55 IBU's - New England IPA that is a citrus bomb featuring Mandarina, Citra, and Warrior Hops.
Hello Guava$14.00
Our juicy, refreshing golden ale packed with fresh tropical mango & guava 5.4%ABV / 23 IBU
Kolsch$14.00
Kolsch - 5.2% ABV 20IBUs - Refreshing Florida Style Kolsch. With delicate malt notes beautifully balanced with old world hops. This beer is crushable!
Pub Wings$13.00
Crispy jumbo wings, served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch — Plain | Mild | Hot | Sticky
Mac N Cheese Egg Rolls$9.50
Four cheese mac and cheese wrapped in egg and panko egg roll with spicy ranch sauce for dipping
Pub Wings$13.00
Crispy jumbo wings, served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch — Plain | Mild | Hot | Sticky
Chef's Burger$15.00
Hand-crafted 8oz black Angus patty topped with bacon jam, melted cheddar cheese, herb ailoi, tomato and Boston bib lettuce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1630 South East Federal Highway

Stuart FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

